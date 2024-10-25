What is MongoDB Enterprise Advanced with IBM?

MongoDB Enterprise Advanced with IBM 6.0.6 is a general-purpose database used in various ways to support applications in many different industries. Typical use cases for MongoDB Enterprise Advanced with IBM 6.0.6 include:

1. MongoDB and watsonx.ai

The speed, scope and scale of generative AI’s impact is unparalleled. How enterprises adopt and run it define whether they unlock value at scale.

Enterprises can now elevate their AI capabilities through the integration between IBM® watsonx.ai ™ and MongoDB. This RAG tutorial (link resides outside ibm.com) shows you how to get started.



2. Integrating large amounts of diverse data

If you are bringing together tens or hundreds of data sources, the flexibility and power of the document model can create a single unified view in ways that other databases cannot. The document model has succeeded in bringing such projects to life when approaches that use other databases have failed.

3. Describing complex data structures that evolve

Document databases allow the embedding of documents to describe nested structures and easily tolerate variations in data in generations of documents. Specialized data formats like geospatial are efficiently supported. This results in a resilient repository that doesn’t break or need to be redesigned every time something changes.

4. Delivering data in high-performance applications

MongoDB Enterprise Advance with IBM’s scale-out architecture can effortlessly handle extensive transactions on large databases. Unlike other databases, requiring complex engineering and more components, it boasts inherent scalability due to its well-designed architecture. MongoDB Enterprise Advance with IBM offers built-in scalability.

5. Supporting hybrid and multi-cloud applications

MongoDB Enterprise Advance with IBM can be deployed and run on a desktop, a massive cluster of computers in a data center, or in a public cloud, either as installed software or through MongoDB Atlas, a database-as-a-service product. If you have applications that need to run wherever they make sense, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced with IBM supports any configuration now and in the future.

6. Supporting agile development and collaboration

Document databases put developers in charge of the data. Data transforms into code that is friendly to developers. This is far different from making developers use a strange system that requires a specialist. Document databases also allow the evolution of the structure of the data as needs are better understood. Collaboration and governance can allow one team to control one part of a document, while another team manages another.