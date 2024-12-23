Generative AI that’s tailored for your business needs with watsonx.ai

Business leaders charged with adopting generative AI need model flexibility and choice. They also need secured access to business-relevant models that can help accelerate time to value and insights. Recognizing that one size doesn’t fit all, IBM’s watsonx.ai studio provides a family of language and code foundation models of different sizes and architectures to help clients deliver performance, speed, and efficiency.

“In an environment where the integration with our systems and seamless interconnection with various software are paramount, watsonx.ai emerges as a compelling solution,” says Atsushi Hasegawa, Chief Engineer, Honda R&D. “Its inherent flexibility and agile deployment capabilities, coupled with a robust commitment to information security, accentuates its appeal.”

The initial release of watsonx.ai included the Slate family of encoder-only models useful for enterprise NLP tasks. We’re happy to now introduce the first iteration of our IBM-developed generative foundation models, Granite. The Granite model series is built on a decoder-only architecture and is suited to generative tasks such as summarization, content generation, retrieval-augmented generation, classification, and extracting insights.

All Granite foundation models have been trained on enterprise-focused datasets curated by IBM. To provide even deeper domain expertise, the Granite family of models was trained on enterprise-relevant datasets from five domains: internet, academic, code, legal and finance, all scrutinized to root out objectionable content, and benchmarked against internal and external models. This process is designed to help mitigate risks so that model outputs can be deployed responsibly with the assistance of watsonx.data and watsonx.governance (coming soon).

Based on initial IBM Research evaluations and testing, across 11 different financial tasks, the results show that by training Granite-13B models with high-quality finance data, they are some of the top performing models on finance tasks, and have the potential to achieve either similar or even better performance than much larger models. Financial tasks evaluated includes: providing sentiment scores for stock and earnings call transcripts, classifying news headlines, extracting credit risk assessments, summarizing financial long-form text and answering financial or insurance-related questions.