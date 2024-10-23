Unified Key Orchestrator: New Pricing Model Enables Flexible Scaling of Cloud Environments
5 April 2023
2 min read
Details on Unified Key Orchestrator’s new pricing model.

Unified Key Orchestrator, a part of the Hyper Protect Crypto Services offering, allows you to reduce complexity and risk by managing a multicloud environment through a single point of control. It combines the highest level of security with single-tenant, FIPS 140-2 Level 4 certified cloud HSMs, giving you full control over your master keys. Clients can manage keys in IBM Cloud, Azure, Amazon and Google Cloud Platform while simplifying operations and freeing up time to focus on other tasks.

 
Adapting to the market: New pricing model to support a more secure cloud adoption

Based on our continued engagement with our customers—including early adopters like LBBW (see German press release here)—we are learning how architectures for protecting sensitive data are becoming more focused on zero-trust principles. Applications are designed to have ‘share-nothing’ architectures, especially when it comes to sharing encryption keys. Based on this market feedback, we are changing the pricing model for Unified Key Orchestrator effective May 1, 2023.

What is the new pricing model?

Hyper Protect Crypto Services pricing, at 2.13 USD/Crypto Unit Hour, includes two crypto units by default for regional high availability. You can find all information on Hyper Protect Crypto Services and Unified Key Orchestrator pricing here.

Unified Key Orchestrator, which includes one keystore, is now priced at 5.00 USD/hour.

Unified Key Orchestrator — External keystore price/month (new):

  • Keystore tier 1-15: 70.00 USD/keystore
  • Keystore tier 16-40: 45.00 USD/keystore
  • Keystore tier 41-110: 35.00 USD/keystore
  • Keystore tier 111-500: 25.00 USD/keystore

A keystore is a repository where the keys are stored. Through Unified Key Orchestrator, clients may be able to install a managed key in multiple target keystores, either internal or external. Please refer to our product documentation for how this works. An internal keystore is a keystore that is created in your Hyper Protect Crypto Services instance, which is built on ‘Keep Your Own Key’ technology.

Benefits of the new price model
  • Easier entry to simplified key management operations when you do not have the right skills to manage multiple key management systems.
  • Supports the highest standard for data security possible through ‘Keep Your Own Key’ within IBM Cloud and ‘Bring Your Own Key’ with supported hyperscalers.
  • Freedom and flexibility to choose your architecture based on your needs, while handling multiple keystores based on your security policy.
  • Support for security best practices, such as “principle of least privilege” and “share-nothing” architectures.
  • As-a-service consumption and payments reduces complexity and operation costs by managing multiple keys and keystores through a single pane of glass.
Get started with the Unified Key Orchestrator

Reap the benefits of Unified Key Orchestrator today with our new pricing model. See for yourself how easy it is to manage your own keys across IBM Cloud, AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. Log in to IBM Cloud to get started now, and for more information, please see the getting started guide on IBM Cloud Docs.

Learn more about IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Crypto Services.

Author
Louisa Muschal Product Manager, Hyper Protect Services - GTM
Jennifer Kimling Hyper Protect Offering Manager