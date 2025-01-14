Transforming telecom tower workflows with IBM Digital Twin Platform on AWS

Telecom tower companies strive to have the most current view of their complete tower portfolio “as is.” This affects not only a cost-effective maintenance plan, but mainly space optimization to improve tenancy ratio and leasing opportunities. Challenges include fragmented data in silos, low tenancy ratio per tower, increasing speed of technology upgrades (e.g., 5G rollouts), market pressure from new players, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and high maintenance costs due to expenditures related to site visits, design, construction and infrastructure operations. Therefore, telecom companies are under pressure to increase operational efficiency and reduce the time-to-market of service delivery.

The IBM Digital Twin Platform—which combines digital thread, artificial intelligence (AI), IoT, edge, 3D representations and automation—has proven to be effective in addressing these challenges in their digital transformation journey.

A digital twin is a virtual model designed to accurately reflect a physical object/process. Data is collected about the object being studied, and the virtual model can be used to run simulations.