Sustainability as a strategic business imperative

Sustainability today is a strategic business imperative. According to the IBM Institute for Business Value Report Sustainability as a transformation catalyst, nearly 60% of CEOs tell us they see significant demand from their investors for greater transparency on sustainability. Sustainable businesses perform better as well. 80% of those same CEOs say their investments in sustainability are expected to improve business results over the next five years.

The sense of urgency to take the action is generating increased interest in clean energy. For we see that cloud providers are increasingly taking on the practice of scheduling their energy-intensive computing workload to be executed when their data centers are powered by renewable energy. However, while switching to cleaner energy may lower emissions of greenhouse gases, reducing the consumption of energy is another important action