Supporting Business Resiliency During Disaster: Continuous High Availability with IBM MQ Appliance

IBM MQ allows you to easily create a highly available, resilient architecture for continued access to message data during unforeseen outages.

Two IBM MQ Appliances can be paired together on-site to automatically fail over during an outage or rolling maintenance. This provides a highly available configuration, allowing one queue manager to continue running during a disruption in the other appliance. This disruption could be due to planned events (like maintenance and backups) or unplanned events (like hardware or power failures).

Additionally, you can configure an IBM MQ Appliance at a different, remote data center to resume operations in case a disaster causes a complete, site-wide outage.

With the latest IBM MQ Appliance firmware—available on the IBM MQ Appliance M2002 and M2003—you can now also easily extend High Availability to your remote disaster recovery sites. By adding an MQ Appliance pairing at your Disaster Recovery site, major failovers do not require you to compromise on resiliency. Even after a disaster, your business can continue to depend on a Highly Available IBM MQ configuration.

This ensures your data is protected from loss during downtime, helps shelter your bottom-line from costly, debilitating outages, and allows you to sustain seamless business operations during outages—large or small.