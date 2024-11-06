Multicloud connectivity for regulated industry workloads on IBM Cloud

As enterprises modernize and migrate workloads to IBM Cloud, they often run into requirements that certain components of their application workloads to run on other cloud service provider networks. These requirements create a technical challenge for enterprises—especially in regulated industries (e.g., insurance, banking, healthcare, etc.)—to establish secure and reliable connectivity between the multicloud application components and services.

To help address the challenges, this blog post attempts to answer some common questions by providing a summary of key concepts and approaches that enterprises adopt for connecting IBM application workloads to other clouds. Use the article as a guide to evaluate and determine the best options and connectivity offerings that fit your use case: