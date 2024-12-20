Predicting the future with Monte Carlo simulations over IBM Cloud Functions

Who hasn’t dreamed of hopping into a time machine for a quick jump? We’re all fascinated by the idea of seeing into the future: which sports team will take the Cup, what will happen to stock prices, or what is the chance a particular event is going to occur, succeed, or fail? While time travel is still considered science fiction, predicting the future outcomes of certain events is actually more science than fiction, thanks to Monte Carlo simulations.

Monte Carlo simulations are mathematical methods that have been around for more than a century and are used to estimate the future outcomes of certain hard-to-predict events.This makes Monte Carlo the perfect candidate for a broad range of scenarios, starting from mathematical simulations through weather forecasts to complex financial predictions. The first step is to create a model that represents your scenario.For example, the model can describe stock prices or weather conditions. Then Monte Carlo methods use a random sampling on the input data to estimate the outcome of future data for the model. The more you sample, the more accurate your sampling range, the better your estimation.

Understanding the logic behind Monte Carlo is beyond the scope of this blog, but we’re going to demonstrate how IBM Cloud Functions can provide a phenomenal boost to a Monte Carlo simulation, which is considered to be an important High-Performance Computing workload. IBM Cloud Functions is a serverless functions-as-a-service platform that executes code in response to incoming events; it costs nothing when not in use. As we will further show, we managed to complete the entire Monte Carlo simulation in about 90 seconds with 1000 concurrent invocations, compared to 247 minutes with almost 100% CPU utilization running the same flow over a laptop with 4 CPU cores.

Monte Carlo simulations for stock prices

Using Monte Carlo simulations to estimate stock prices has also been around for about a century.Nevertheless, this remains a hot research topic, with dozens of recent research papers and blogs. The general idea is to use past stock prices as input and run Monte Carlo simulations to generate a forecast for the future stock price. You may wonder, how this is possible, since there are so many uncertainties when it comes to predicting the price. This is exactly where Monte Carlo excels – estimating the outcome of what is hard to predict.

Monte Carlo simulations are more accurate for long term predictions, so the more input you use, the more forecasts you generate, and the further ahead you can predict, resulting in a more accurate estimation.While Monte Carlo is a fascinating topic, it’s clearly not that simple to get correct stock estimations and requires extensive knowledge, research, and special techniques that need to be taken into account. But it’s the combination of Monte Carlo and Cloud Functions that really got us excited.