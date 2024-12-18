ManagePlus—your journey before, with and beyond RISE with SAP

RISE with SAP has not only been a major cloud player in recent years, it’s also become the standard cloud offering from SAP across different products.

But when assessing what it takes to onboard into RISE with SAP, there are multiple points to consider. Especially important is a good understanding of the RACI split around Standard, Additional and Optional Services, along with relevant CAS (Cloud Application Service) packages.

If you’re wondering whether RISE with SAP is the right solution for you, consider the following scenarios:

Data centre move

You’re looking to move from Capex to Opex in IT spend or have an end-of-data centre contract which can end up triggering evaluation for alternate hosting options —this time, a hyperscaler-based journey (Azure, AWS, GCP, IBM Cloud® and so forth). Also consider the cost of hardware refresh and for possible opportunities around on demand cloud computing.

S/4HANA contract conversion

You’re in your journey towards adoption of S/4HANA either with Greenfield, Brownfield or Bluefield by planning a potential contract renegotiation and restructuring with SAP, then RISE with SAP is the only contract presented by SAP (majority of the time) to customers offering S/4HANA capabilities and a move to cloud computing.

Enabling true transformation

You’re on the lookout for adoption of industry best practices along with the capabilities of process mining and process discovery to both simplify and standardize the process flows. From a business and IT perspective, this helps in cycle time and eventually price per business object.

M&A and divestiture

You have a potential ask of simplifying the divestiture of Company Codes and with that, the split of IT systems with ease of license segregation.

System consolidation

You want to reduce the solution footprint and by doing so, reduce infrastructure cost and help shift toward a single source of truth across different components.

License audit gap/shelfware

You’re looking for a long-term solution that’s not only subscription-based, but can also address potential compliance gaps.

IT project issues

You’d like to worry less about physical provisioning of capacity within your data centre and rely more on faster onboarding of new resources in terms of on-demand capacity.

End to end security

You’re required to maintain gold standard of security both from a platform and application point of view, cutting across different security requirements.

IT Ops issues

You don’t want to deal with the challenges in managing multiple vendors and SLAs.