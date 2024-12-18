Implementing FHIR and HL7 with IBM App Connect and IBM Cloud Pak for Integration

Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource (FHIR) is a standard that describes data elements and formats. It includes an application programming interface (API) for exchanging electronic health records (EHRs) and electronic medical records (EMRs). Created by HL7 International, FHIR helps to deliver a view of health history for patients who see multiple providers in different health plans by compiling all information into a single personal health record that integrates data from different formats.

FHIR is a promising development for data integration in healthcare, which has lagged behind other industries due to the sensitivity and complexity of the data involved.

Although FHIR is the new direction for health information data exchange, many providers still rely on the previous version of the HL7 standard, leaving some providers unsure if they should rewrite existing applications for HL7 v2 or replace them. This is not a concern with IBM Integration.

The diagram shows how IBM Integration transforms HL7 to FHIR bi-directionally without the need to rewrite existing applications.