IBM Databand: Self-learning for anomaly detection

After the immediate issue was resolved, a retrospective analysis revealed that proper data validation and intelligent monitoring might have alleviated the pain and accelerated the time to resolution. Instead of developing a custom solution solely for the immediate concern, IBM sought a widely applicable data validation solution capable of handling not only this scenario but also potential overlooked issues.

That is when I discovered one of our recently acquired products, IBM® Databand® for data observability. Unlike traditional monitoring tools with rule-based monitoring or hundreds of custom-developed monitoring scripts, Databand offers self-learning monitoring. It observes past data behavior and identifies deviations that exceed certain thresholds. This machine learning capability enables users to monitor data with minimal rule configuration and anomaly detection, even if they have limited knowledge about the data or its behavioral patterns.