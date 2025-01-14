How two software companies are using IBM watsonx for their enterprise generative AI solutions

In the year since we unveiled IBM’s enterprise generative AI (gen AI) and data platform, we’ve collaborated with numerous software companies to embed IBM watsonx™ into their apps, offerings and solutions. By equipping partners with the latest gen AI technologies, expertise and support, we’re helping them make an impact across industries, including financial services, IT, sales, business intelligence and sports.

To build on this momentum, we continue to introduce new capabilities around watsonx, such as our open source IBM® Granite™ code models to simplify coding, IBM Concert® to help provide gen AI-driven insights across customer applications, watsonx.ai Lightweight Engine to enable ISVs and developers to scale AI across clouds while optimizing costs, and updates to our watsonx assistants.

In the past year, I’ve spoken with hundreds of partners about their success using watsonx in enterprise and consumer-facing offerings. The growing support, collaboration and innovation I’ve experienced from partners over the past twelve months confirms that we’re on the right path.

Two compelling examples of our partnerships in action are TruGolf’s use of watsonx to enhance its golf simulators and Salesloft’s integration of watsonx into its sales platform to assist sales teams.