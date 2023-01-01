“We are especially interested in leveraging the summarization features in watsonx.ai to greatly improve service delivery. Providing IT agents with a comprehensive and accurate information source quickly and reliably eliminates the need to go through multiple documents manually. Integrating watsonx.ai capabilities with our data information sources, we can correlate and summarize information from various documents, delivering concise natural language answers.”

David Tan

CTO

CrushBank Technology, Inc.