How SOAR tools can help companies comply with the latest SEC cybersecurity disclosure rules

Within the last decade, cybersecurity breaches have been on the rise as one of the biggest risks for companies of all industries and verticals. In fact, the Cost of a Data Breach Report 2023 found that the average cost of a breach climbed to a new high of USD 4.45 million, representing a 15.3% increase from 2020.

With the adoption of the new SEC rules, companies must be even more prepared to have a highly comprehensive incident response process. It is not just the role of the chief information security officer (CISO), security, and IT teams to keep a company safe. Everyone, from the board to management to line employees have responsibilities to protect against and respond to threats. Spreading awareness of cybersecurity risks throughout the whole organization is critical, as nearly every team in a business operates on critical systems and/or with data that could put the company at risk.

Using a security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) solution can help enable an organization’s SOC to manage its threat response efficiently and decisively. Security teams can manage risk by leveraging dynamic playbooks and automations for investigation and response, and by timestamping key actions for reporting, legal, and compliance needs. Stronger risk management can help organizations not only protect against security incidents but also assure investors of a robust incident response process in the event of a breach.

Given the new SEC regulations, it is critical for organization leaders to engage in regular conversations around security posture and incident response, not only in the event of a security incident. With the new rules to report security incidents in a short timeframe and the inclusion of incident response processes in annual reports, it is even more essential for both the CISO and other security and IT leaders to engage C-suite leadership and the board of directors in security conversations.

To keep the conversation going on such an important topic, integrating the proper tools, such as SOAR, can help the CISO to effectively articulate the risk posture of the business to C-suite leadership and the board of directors in a way that establishes a common language to open the discussion. Opening the conversation to include company leaders on a regular basis, not just when an incident has taken place, can help guide budget and visibility to fill major gaps, therefore helping a company protect itself against security incidents such as data breaches in the future. Cybersecurity risks are a very real part of business today, but a company can mitigate these risks if it abides by these new disclosure requirements, uses the right automation tools, and routinely engages on cybersecurity risk with company leadership.