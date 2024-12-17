How to monitor IBM MQ

IBM MQ is a central component that couples applications and services of different levels of complexity and purposes. Monitoring IBM MQ configuration, performance and health provides the ability to detect issues, perform root cause analysis and detect bottlenecks.

The main building block of the IBM MQ solution is a queue manager. It’s responsible for handling queues, adding messages to them and transferring messages to other queue managers using channels. Monitoring the health of queue managers, queues and channels are essential from the operations point of view. One of the critical queue metrics that should be tracked is the current queue depth. Approaching current to maximum queue depth in some time frame indicates the necessity to scale the queue before it exceeds capacity.

Although IBM MQ is well known for its capability to not lose messages, in some cases messages won’t be delivered to the destination. These messages won’t be dropped but, instead, end up in the dead letter queue. Message presence in the dead letter queue indicates that the destination queue doesn’t exist, isn’t reachable or there’s some other significant problem in the system.

IBM MQ is one of the best-in-class message queues (MQs) in terms of message delivery speed and reliability. Therefore, it’s crucial to monitor the age of the oldest message in the queue.