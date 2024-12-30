Five Key Things to Know About IBM Technology Support Services

Right now, organizations are rapidly embracing digital transformation and change. In fact, 74% of CIOs said increasing IT delivery speed was a top priority in the next 12 months, per Forrester’s Buyers’ Journey Survey, 2022.

However, this transformation can often come at a high cost, as the multiplication of vendors can create a bottleneck for IT staff, with disparate vendors, tools and processes needed to get support for expanding data centers. According to the IBM CIO Study (2021), 71% of CIOs said availability or capacity issues affected business continuity.

How can businesses and CIOs solve these problems? IBM Technology Support Services (TSS) can help.

Our team offers global technology lifecycle support and services for IBM Systems products, Red Hat and select leading third-party systems and software, delivered by experts. As a world-class provider, we are dedicated to delivering an exceptional client experience as measured by our Net Promoter Scores.

You probably know TSS from our support services, but today, TSS offers a lot more than break/fix solutions. Here are five key things to know about us.