Discovery to delivery: Transform the shopper’s journey

The challenge is particularly true in highly competitive areas like omnichannel retail or even B2B domains—wholesale distribution and dealer-based after-market parts. This is a space where IBM Sterling Order Management and IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising have been leaders since the early days of eCommerce.

The secret to success is making sure that changes to supply and demand are tracked and processed at ultra-scale in real-time and that an accurate Available to Promise quantity (ATP) is presented to the channels of promise. It is not enough to just present a quantity; demanding shoppers also want to see an expected date of delivery—not an estimated date of when a product will be shipped, but a precise date of delivery at their doorstep or a confirmed date for in-store pickup, etc. This means keeping track of stock availability, capacity availability and possibly, the availability of specific delivery slots for pickup. In the wider context of flash-sales, in-store campaigns, marketplaces and omni-channel connected commerce initiatives, staying on top of this dynamic environment can be very challenging to companies.