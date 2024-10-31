Discovery to delivery: Transform the shopper’s journey

The fundamental principle of commerce is the concept of a “promise.” A promise of accuracy in product detail, product capabilities, quality, price and delivery.
The promise of accuracy in inventory—or, more importantly, in the availability of inventory—is very important when there are competing demands for the same unit of inventory and unpredictable disruptions to sources of supply. It becomes very challenging to uphold the promise when so much is changing in the processes that trigger demand and supply.
The challenge is particularly true in highly competitive areas like omnichannel retail or even B2B domains—wholesale distribution and dealer-based after-market parts. This is a space where IBM Sterling Order Management and IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising have been leaders since the early days of eCommerce.
The secret to success is making sure that changes to supply and demand are tracked and processed at ultra-scale in real-time and that an accurate Available to Promise quantity (ATP) is presented to the channels of promise. It is not enough to just present a quantity; demanding shoppers also want to see an expected date of delivery—not an estimated date of when a product will be shipped, but a precise date of delivery at their doorstep or a confirmed date for in-store pickup, etc. This means keeping track of stock availability, capacity availability and possibly, the availability of specific delivery slots for pickup. In the wider context of flash-sales, in-store campaigns, marketplaces and omni-channel connected commerce initiatives, staying on top of this dynamic environment can be very challenging to companies.
IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising addresses this challenge by providing powerful promising and inventory services that deliver accurate, real-time information to power an enhanced shopper experience. Implementation and deployment of this solution are not difficult and can very quickly help companies simplify the complexity.
IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising delivers what next-generation shoppers expect from modern commerce experiences:
Commerce, inventory and fulfillment managers can envision how to improve digital and in-store conversion, omnichannel revenue and profitability via contextual, transparent and accurate delivery estimates at every stage of the order journey. To help them experience this journey ahead of the actual purchase of the service, IBM has made available a “try before you buy” trial experience for IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising.
Users and architects can try a 30-day trial experience that features the powerful capabilities of the promising and inventory services and the pre-configured data that powers the shopper experience. The trial experience will also demonstrate the architectural elegance and automation provided by the underlying Kubernetes container-based technology. This Kubernetes Operator pattern design brings simplicity and scalability to the management of interconnected ecosystem solutions.
The walkthrough of our solution will demonstrate the trust and confidence your customers have on your word. Learn how you can make accurate promises and how you can keep those promises—profitably.
