As more enterprises adopt technologies to help solve their data security and privacy concerns, the lifecycle of a security breach becomes more integral to the overall financial impact to the organization. This is especially important for companies in highly regulated industries as they are consistently tasked with protecting the privacy of sensitive consumer data—such as the personal information found in financial and health records—while remaining in adherence to the latest security and compliance requirements.

According to the 2023 Cost of a Data Breach report conducted by Ponemon Institute and sponsored by IBM, breaches with identification and containment times under 200 days cost organizations USD 3.93 million. However, those with a breach lifecycle of over 200 days cost organizations USD 4.95 million—a 23% difference. Moreover, cloud environments were identified as frequent targets for cyberattacks in 2023. These attackers often gained access to multiple environments, with 39% of breaches spanning multiple environments and incurring a higher-than average cost of USD 4.75 million.

IBM is supporting clients across industries in their cybersecurity journey by providing comprehensive security capabilities to help make it easier to simplify their risk management and demonstrate regulatory compliance postures. The data security capabilities that are provided by IBM Cloud® Hyper Protect Crypto Services help clients on their confidential computing journey by providing complete control of cloud data encryption keys and cloud hardware security modules. It also offers the industry’s only Keep Your Own Key (KYOK) for data encryption at rest. This solution allows clients to retain sole access to their crypto keys, meaning not even IBM has access to clients’ keys.