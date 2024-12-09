1. Improved impact analysis

Proper planning is key to the success of any modernization project. As the saying goes, “the devil’s in the details,” and this often accounts for underestimated complexity or improperly allocated resources during modernization or migration projects. With detailed data lineage, IBM® Manta enables organizations to understand the interconnections within and across data pipelines, assessing the impact of changes in COBOL applications. This insight minimizes risks by facilitating better planning and decision-making.

2. Enhanced data governance

IBM® Manta Data Lineage enhances data governance by offering clear visibility into data origins, transformations and movements. This capability helps ensure regulatory compliance. Detailed lineage also enables organizations to assess the impact of poor data quality on users and understand the value of data quality improvement projects.

3. Increased efficiency

By automating the documentation and tracking of data lineage, IBM Manta significantly reduces the time and effort required for manual tracing, increasing operational efficiency. Tracing dependencies and lineage is often performed manually during modernization projects, typically alongside data and pipeline migrations. However, this approach is too late in the process. Having lineage data available in bulk at the project’s outset provides a critical efficiency boost.

4. Simplified troubleshooting

With IBM Manta, you can quickly identify and resolve issues within your COBOL applications while tracing those issues back through the analytics pipeline by understanding data flows and dependencies. This approach helps ensure more effective, less manual and faster troubleshooting. Maintaining lineage information in the new data ecosystem also reduces the total cost of ownership for the modernized platform.

5. Comprehensive end-to-end lineage

When data leaves your mainframe, do you know where it goes? Do you need to? IBM Manta helps ensure that data lineage doesn't end at the mainframe but extends to other applications sourcing data from COBOL systems. This comprehensive, end-to-end view of data lineage across both mainframe and nonmainframe environments helps maintain data integrity and consistency.