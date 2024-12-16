Building the digital representation with digital twin using AWS stack

A digital twin is a dynamic, virtual representation of its physical counterpart, usually across multiple stages of its lifecycle. It uses real-world data combined with engineering, simulation or machine learning models to enhance operations and support human decision making. A digital twin mirrors a unique physical object, process, organization, person or other abstraction and can be used to answer what-if questions, present insights in an intuitive way and provide a way to interact with the physical object/twin.

The key elements in a digital twin:

While there are many different views of what a digital twin is and is not, the following more or less lists the common set of characteristics that is present in nearly every digital twin:

Connectivity created by IoT sensors on the physical product to obtain data and integrate through various technologies. Alternatively, capture on field information of assets through drone photography or LIDAR scans followed by 3D reconstruction using different techniques

created by IoT sensors on the physical product to obtain data and integrate through various technologies. Alternatively, capture on field information of assets through drone photography or LIDAR scans followed by 3D reconstruction using different techniques Digital thread , a key enabler interconnecting all relevant systems and functional processes homogenization, decouples the information from its physical form

, a key enabler interconnecting all relevant systems and functional processes homogenization, decouples the information from its physical form Re-programmable and smart , enabling a physical product to be reprogramed manually and in an automatic manner

, enabling a physical product to be reprogramed manually and in an automatic manner Digital traces and modularity, to diagnose the source of a problem

A digital twin is not a single technology play, rather it is realized through an amalgamation of multiple technologies such as:

Visualization, AR/ VR : Usually the topmost layer in a digital twin that combines the data and insights to present, advise and interact with the user or other machines

: Usually the topmost layer in a digital twin that combines the data and insights to present, advise and interact with the user or other machines Workflow and APIs : Extract and share data from multiple sources in creating the digital twin and/ or infuses the insights within workflow of digital twin

: Extract and share data from multiple sources in creating the digital twin and/ or infuses the insights within workflow of digital twin Artificial Intelligence/ analytics: Using machine learning framework and analytics to make real- time decision based on historical and streaming data

Using machine learning framework and analytics to make real- time decision based on historical and streaming data Knowledge graph : Creates a digital thread based on semantic model, data dictionary and knowledge graph

: Creates a digital thread based on semantic model, data dictionary and knowledge graph Internet of Things and Data Platform : Real-time data ingestion, gathered through sensors and gateways from physical asset/ objects related to state, conditions and events. And to integrate, persist, transform and govern the data collected

: Real-time data ingestion, gathered through sensors and gateways from physical asset/ objects related to state, conditions and events. And to integrate, persist, transform and govern the data collected Digital infrastructure: Hybrid infrastructure including cloud, edge compute, in-plant infrastructure, and so on.

Hybrid infrastructure including cloud, edge compute, in-plant infrastructure, and so on. Physical infrastructure: Instrumentation of physical objects through sensors, gateways, network (IT/ OT), and so on.

Emerging architecture of digital twin, an IBM point of view:

Architecture for digital twin essentially comprises of all the elements as described in the above section. Objective is to be able to support the functionality to connect, monitor, predict and simulate multiple physical objects, assets and/ or processes.

Figure 1: Digital twin logical architecture