Accelerate release lifecycle with pathway to deploy: Part 2

As enterprises embrace cloud native and everything as code, the journey from code to production has become a critical aspect of delivering value to customers. This process, often referred to as the “pathway to deploy,” encompasses a series of intricate steps and decisions that can significantly impact an organization’s ability to deliver software efficiently, reliably and at scale.
The first post in this series navigates the complexities and uncovers the strategies and target state mode for achieving a seamless and effective pathway to deploy.
This post expands on the topic and provides a maturity model and building blocks that help enterprises accelerate their software supply chain lifecycle in the ever-evolving landscape of enterprise cloud-native software development.
To realize an accelerated pathway to deploy, there are several moving parts and stakeholders that must come together. We recommend a 4-stage roadmap for implementation, as shown in the figure below.
Infrastructure automation (IaC) and pipeline automation are self-contained within the development team, which makes automation a great place to start. In this stage, the focus is building an enterprise catalog of continuous integration, deployment and testing (CI/CD/CT) and Ops patterns with necessary tooling integrations to automate core development and testing activities. Given enterprise complexity, the most difficult part of this stage is the automation of testing capabilities (wherein test data preparation and execution of test cases across multiple systems is mostly semi-automated). Overall Cloud Capability Centre (CCC), or the equivalent core team, plays a significant role in driving change with application and platform teams.
CCC (or its equivalent) works with the architecture board to establish a suite of repeatable patterns (including atomic patterns representing individual cloud services, as well as composite application patterns comprising of multiple cloud services). The architecture review process (along with other related review processes) is modified to institutionalize pattern-centric architecture representations with a backlog established for different groups (such as platform engineering and CCC) to build these patterns as code. This helps adoption and acceleration. Over time, the applications being represented appear as a set of patterns that standardizes development models across the board. In addition, teams such as business continuity, resiliency and security will leverage those patterns (for example, highly available multi-region architectures) to recognize and accelerate approval gates with a standardized approach. They key to this alignment is the co-creation of these patterns between participating organizations.
Enterprises have many organizations that want to see that cloud applications follow their guidance and best practices. This stage focuses on integrating cross-functional teams (such as security, compliance and FinOps) through automation, tooling, codified patterns or self-service options. This builds on the earlier stages to emphasize meaningful participation between teams. The key aspects of this stage are to:
This stage focuses on decentralization and decoupling of various enterprise groups while simultaneously integrating them through automation and DevSecOps. One example is the automation of change management processes, including automated release notes generation, where the system autonomously constructs comprehensive change review checklists by aggregating data from multiple interconnected systems. This results in trust, efficiency and accuracy in reviews. This holistic approach represents a significant leap in operational efficiency and risk mitigation for the enterprise.
Let’s explore a few use cases that showcase pathway to deploy acceleration.
Persona- and patterns-based IaC codification can accelerate both development and review phases. The figure below represents multiple stakeholders in an enterprise who have different concerns and requirements for cloud native workloads.
It takes a lot of development time for product teams to manually code for each of these concerns, not to mention the time it takes for stakeholders to manually review each area. Codifying these in hardened discrete or composite patterns provides product teams the right Bootstrap code and acceleration, creating stakeholder trust and review efficiency.
Automate security, compliance and other policies for infrastructure as part of CI/CD pipeline. This ensures that deployed infrastructure will be aligned to enterprise policies even before it is deployed. There are multiple approaches provided by cloud providers and open-source tooling that can accomplish this (including Checkov (link resides outside ibm.com), Cloud formation guard (link resides outside ibm.com) and cfn-nag (link resides outside ibm.com)). Typically, security teams codify policy validation rules, and product teams integrate policy validation within CI/CD/CT pipelines before the infrastructure is provisioned to cloud environment.
Cross-functional cloud platform, security and compliance teams build automation that enables evidence collection, accelerating security and compliance reviews. This would typically require leveraging Cloud APIs to query information from deployed cloud resources, as well as building compliance evidence and posture. Such capabilities could allow product teams to execute such automation in a self-service model or via DevOps pipelines and identify compliance posture, along with capturing review evidence automatically. The maturity level increases when evidence capture is executed automatically and the review is in a completely hands-free mode.
Composite cloud-native patterns like AWS Active-Active Serverless APIs require several discrete patterns to come together. These patterns include:
A one-click solution would allow product teams to select the right pattern, which will create the necessary Bootstrap code that integrates several codified patterns as described in prior use cases.
For a delivery model to realize pathway to deploy, the CCC (or equivalent) must work with multiple organization groups as shown in the figure below.
Pathway to deploy delivery model would comprise of the following steps:
By considering why cloud transformation may not yield full value, and identifying release lifecycle acceleration as a key challenge, this narrows down the focus to pathway to deploy. Pathway to deploy can be a common vehicle that facilitates multiple groups to accelerate the entire software supply chain lifecycle beyond the development and testing lifecycle acceleration that exists today. A 4-stage roadmap has been defined where initial stages focus on DevSecOps and patterns adoption, and advanced stages mature towards product engineering culture. It is recommend that product teams collaborate with participating enterprise groups in a decentralized manner to leverage automation and self-service. The maturity model encourages organizations to incrementally scale by starting small, and our delivery approach brings predictable outcomes to this complex journey.
Learn how to accelerate business agility and growth