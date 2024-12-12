A Turbonomic and Instana use case

The application performance is good but what about efficiency? Why is the balance of performance and efficiency in your observability strategy important?

Costs are an important piece of all company strategies and can define the success of a project or for an entire company. High performance is important but at what cost?

The most important objective of deploying observability solutions is to improve the reliability, performance and availability of the applications, but how can we guarantee we’re not overutilizing the infrastructure to deliver good performance?

We can find the root cause of the problems using observability, but how can we identify exactly which infrastructure component we need to expand to improve the application performance? And how can we automate the infrastructure changes to do it?

The following example provides an idea on how to pursue performance with efficiency at the same time, contributing to the teams and companies on how to deliver solutions not covering only performance but also using the IT infrastructure efficiently.

To exemplify it we need an application performance management tool (APM) and an application resource management tool (ARM). I will use two IBM solutions to demonstrate it, the IBM® Instana® platform as the APM solution and IBM Turbonomic® software as the ARM solution.

The APM solution will identify the bottlenecks and performance issues, define the service-level objective (SLO), and so on. And the ARM will identify the infrastructure utilization, comparison of cloud vendor prices and so on. The following image shows the application performance using the APM tool and, as you can see, the application is running well, and the latency, error rate and traffic are pretty good: