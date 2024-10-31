5 Proactive Steps to Secure Your Supply Chain

For cybercriminals, the supply chain presents an extremely enticing target. Comprised of multiple vendors, manufacturers and other third-party organizations (each with access to the same data and systems) there’s potential for a real domino effect of destruction when it comes to a data breach or cyberattack. One single successful cyberattack on a supply chain has the potential to not only significantly impact an organization’s operations but lead to disruption with business partners and financial losses across the board. That’s not even considering the long-lasting ramifications of reputational damage with both partners and consumers.
According to the 2023 IBM Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, manufacturing saw the highest number of extortion cases across all industries (at 30 %), and more than one-quarter of attacks overall were extortion-related—whether ransomware, business email compromise (BEC) or DDoS. With its low tolerance for downtime and sensitivities to double-extortion tactics, manufacturing makes an attractive target for cybercriminals.
More than half of security breaches are attributed to supply chain and third-party suppliers, at a high average cost of USD 4.46M. As a complex network that is constantly changing and evolving, it can be difficult for an organization to stay up to date on the latest cybersecurity threats and to identify potential vulnerabilities in their supply chain. When cyberattacks do occur, it can be challenging to determine which entity is the source of the security breach. Confusion can slow response time, and when it comes to a data breach, every second counts.
According to the IBM Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, while there was a slight decline in ransomware attacks, the time to execute attacks dropped 94% over the last few years. What used to take months now takes attackers mere days. With attackers moving faster, organizations must take a proactive, threat-driven approach to cybersecurity.
So, why are supply chains so vulnerable? In short: the impact from a cyberattack or data breach is potentially devastating. Organizations in the supply chain know they are vulnerable, and so do the cybercriminals.
One of the best ways to guard against cyberattacks is to understand where and how they are happening. When considering cyber risk management, the various types of cybersecurity incidents that can adversely impact a supply chain are phishing attacks, malware infections, data breaches and ransomware attacks.
Securing your supply chain through cyber risk management is crucial in today’s digital landscape. Many organizations currently have a fragmented approach to supply chain security and are faced with challenges like risk identification and management, assessment of third-party software, limited threat intelligence for timely decision-making, and a lack of operational resilience. Taking a proactive approach that is well-defined, adaptive and optimized by data and AI is one of the most important things supply chains can do to bolster their cybersecurity stance.
To secure your supply chain, consider implementing the following five leading practices for developing a cyber risk management plan:
