Review the IBM Automation Decision Services product options and find the pricing plan that works for you.
Automation Decision Services (Universal Base Image)
Decision execution
Transaction server, standalone containers on Kubernetes, serverless microservices
Decisions as web services
Licensing model
Perpetual, monthly subscription
Changing metrics
Monthly decision executions (charged per pack of 10,000 monthly decisions), establishment (site) license
Integration options
Support
IBM Support 24x7
Automation Decision Services on Cloud Pak for Business Automation
Decision execution
Transaction server, standalone containers, serverless microservices on Red Hat® OpenShift®
Decisions as web services
Licensing model
Perpetual monthly subscription
Charging metrics
Per virtual Processor Core for production or non-production
Integration options
Pre-integrated with other automation technologies such as workflow, apps, content, capture and RPA
Support
IBM Support 24x7