Home Business automation Automation Decision Services IBM Automation Decision Services pricing
Try it now
Isometric illustration of document processing product screen
IBM Automation Decision Services offers flexibility to address your unique needs
Compare options

Review the IBM Automation Decision Services product options and find the pricing plan that works for you.

Automation Decision Services (Universal Base Image)

Decision execution

Transaction server, standalone containers on Kubernetes, serverless microservices

Decisions as web services

Licensing model

Perpetual, monthly subscription

Changing metrics

Monthly decision executions (charged per pack of 10,000 monthly decisions), establishment (site) license
 

Integration options

Support

IBM Support 24x7

Automation Decision Services on Cloud Pak for Business Automation

Decision execution

Transaction server, standalone containers, serverless microservices on Red Hat® OpenShift®
 

Decisions as web services

Licensing model

Perpetual monthly subscription

Charging metrics

Per virtual Processor Core for production or non-production
 

Integration options

Pre-integrated with other automation technologies such as workflow, apps, content, capture and RPA

Support

IBM Support 24x7
Take the next step

Test drive ADS and the other capabilities in the IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation at no cost for 30 days.

 Try it now Join the community