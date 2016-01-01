Home Middleware Aspera Accelerate high-volume survey and geodata transfers
IBM Aspera helps oil, gas and energy companies accelerate research and analysis with trusted real-time transfer of data across long distances regardless of size or format
Fast and secure large data transfer between land, offshore and aerial locations

Transfer your geodata anywhere with confidence

 

To drive efficiency and accelerate research, your organization needs fast and secure access to surveys and other geodata. However, files containing data from underwater, wind, seismic and other sources can be exceedingly large and difficult to transfer. Legacy transfer solutions result in long wait times, whether that be digital delivery that often fails or inefficient delivery through physical drives.

 

IBM® Aspera® offers server-side and client-side software to send secure files at maximum speed. Offered as software, SaaS, or hybrid, the versatility of IBM Aspera makes it a solution for any team working with big data. 

Benefits Transfer limitless geodata volumes across the globe

Distribute huge files and data sets without worrying about packet loss or compression.

 Boost global collaboration

Send or receive data quickly regardless of your location.

 Increase efficiency

Manage and automate data transfers and workflows.

 Fortify geodata with encryption

Enhance security through SAML and built-in encryption in transit and at rest.
Features Big data transport and sync

Transfer, distribute and sync huge files and data sets globally.

 Large-file sharing across distances 

Accelerate collaboration with post-production and game development teams.

 Automated file transfers

Manage and automate data transfers and workflows to drive efficiency.

 Secure encryption 

Encryption in transit and at rest helps promote maximum security, keeping your projects safe.

 Data integrity verification

Guard against man-in-the-middle, replay, and denial-of-service attacks.

 Hybrid cloud workflows

Build highly scalable workflows running on premises, in the cloud, or both.
Rosen Group has seen a 300% increase in file transfer speed of energy inspection data sets. PacGenesis article Read the full story
Case studies BASE Media Cloud

The BASE team used the IBM Cloud platform, IBM Aspera on Cloud and IBM Cloud Object Storage to power the global media distribution portal and provide a centralised storage hub for LCTV’s production partners around the world.

 FOX Sports

FOX Sports used Aspera to remotely edit content from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in near-real time.

 DMC

The Aspera solution enables the transfer, distribution and synchronization of files and data sets, globally, and includes tools to automate and monitor workflows – ideal capabilities for DMC’s deadline-driven TV shows.
