To drive efficiency and accelerate research, your organization needs fast and secure access to surveys and other geodata. However, files containing data from underwater, wind, seismic and other sources can be exceedingly large and difficult to transfer. Legacy transfer solutions result in long wait times, whether that be digital delivery that often fails or inefficient delivery through physical drives.

IBM® Aspera® offers server-side and client-side software to send secure files at maximum speed. Offered as software, SaaS, or hybrid, the versatility of IBM Aspera makes it a solution for any team working with big data.

