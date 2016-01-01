Transfer your geodata anywhere with confidence
To drive efficiency and accelerate research, your organization needs fast and secure access to surveys and other geodata. However, files containing data from underwater, wind, seismic and other sources can be exceedingly large and difficult to transfer. Legacy transfer solutions result in long wait times, whether that be digital delivery that often fails or inefficient delivery through physical drives.
IBM® Aspera® offers server-side and client-side software to send secure files at maximum speed. Offered as software, SaaS, or hybrid, the versatility of IBM Aspera makes it a solution for any team working with big data.
Check the file transfer time and speed over any distance or network conditions with our calculator.
Distribute huge files and data sets without worrying about packet loss or compression.
Send or receive data quickly regardless of your location.
Manage and automate data transfers and workflows.
Enhance security through SAML and built-in encryption in transit and at rest.
Accelerate collaboration with post-production and game development teams.
Guard against man-in-the-middle, replay, and denial-of-service attacks.
Build highly scalable workflows running on premises, in the cloud, or both.
The BASE team used the IBM Cloud platform, IBM Aspera on Cloud and IBM Cloud Object Storage to power the global media distribution portal and provide a centralised storage hub for LCTV’s production partners around the world.
FOX Sports used Aspera to remotely edit content from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in near-real time.
The Aspera solution enables the transfer, distribution and synchronization of files and data sets, globally, and includes tools to automate and monitor workflows – ideal capabilities for DMC’s deadline-driven TV shows.