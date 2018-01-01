Home Middleware Aspera Accelerate your manufacturing design cycles
Learn how IBM Aspera helps manufacturers transfer performance and quality data to stakeholders across the globe quicker
Fast and secure large data transfers help decrease time to market

Accelerate collaboration on 3D CAD models and other essential files with real-time transfer of data

Manufacturing processes often involve intricate designs, complex CAD models, detailed specifications and other data-intensive files that need to be shared with globally dispersed teams. However, legacy TCP-based transfer protocols (such as FTP and HTTP) are slow and unsecure.

IBM® Aspera® addresses these challenges by offering high-speed transfers, global accessibility and robust security. It accelerates workflows, enhances collaboration and promotes data protection in transit and at rest.​ IBM Aspera offers the server-side and client-side software needed to send files at maximum speed. Offered as a self-managed software, SaaS, or hybrid model, the versatility of IBM Aspera makes it a solution for any team working with big data.  

Try IBM Aspera's file transfer calculator

Check the file transfer time and speed over any distance or network conditions with our calculator.

Benefits Increased operational efficiency

Maximize your team’s productivity by eliminating file size limitations and long transfer wait times.

 Reduced unnecessary costs

Eliminate the costs associated with legacy transfer methods like transporting physical DVDs or drives.

 Better analytics

Empower teams to deliver near real-time supply chain analytics via accelerated transfers.

 Maximized security

Keep your data protected with built-in end-to-end encryption, password protected files, and authentication integrations.
Features

With IBM Aspera, manufacturers can accelerate production cycles, streamline supply chain operations and enhance collaboration, ultimately driving productivity and innovation.

Learn how IBM Aspera enables reliable, high-speed transfers:

 Big data transport and sync

Transfer, distribute and sync huge files and data sets, globally.

 Automated file transfer workflows

Manage and automate data transfers and workflows.

 Best-in-class security

End-to-end encryption and data integrity verification helps ensure maximum security.

 Hybrid cloud workflows

Build highly scalable workflows running on premises, in the cloud, or both.
With Aspera, Jabil has substantially improved transfer speeds...files no longer need to be processed, saving teams precious time and accelerating design cycles. Dan Eng Director of IT Jabil Read the full story
Case studies BASE Media Cloud

The BASE team used the IBM Cloud platform, IBM Aspera on Cloud and IBM Cloud Object Storage to power the global media distribution portal and provide a centralised storage hub for LCTV’s production partners around the world.

 FOX Sports

FOX Sports used Aspera to remotely edit content from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in near-real time.

 DMC

The Aspera solution enables the transfer, distribution and synchronization of files and data sets, globally, and includes tools to automate and monitor workflows – ideal capabilities for DMC’s deadline-driven TV shows.
Take the next step

With fast file transfer and streaming solutions, IBM Aspera software moves data of any size across any distance.

