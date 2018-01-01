Manufacturing processes often involve intricate designs, complex CAD models, detailed specifications and other data-intensive files that need to be shared with globally dispersed teams. However, legacy TCP-based transfer protocols (such as FTP and HTTP) are slow and unsecure.

IBM® Aspera® addresses these challenges by offering high-speed transfers, global accessibility and robust security. It accelerates workflows, enhances collaboration and promotes data protection in transit and at rest.​ IBM Aspera offers the server-side and client-side software needed to send files at maximum speed. Offered as a self-managed software, SaaS, or hybrid model, the versatility of IBM Aspera makes it a solution for any team working with big data.