Accelerate research and improve patient care with trusted real-time transfer of large files across any distance
To accelerate research and improve patient care, your organization needs fast and secure exchange of large volumes of files, many of which contain sensitive patient information. However, traditional methods of sending files—from exam room to medical office, to research facility and everywhere in between—are slow, inefficient and present security risks with serious consequences.
IBM® Aspera® is a suite of data transfer software for moving large data sets quickly and securely, regardless of network conditions. IBM Aspera offers the server-side and client-side software that are needed to send files at maximum speed.
Check the file transfer time and speed over any distance or network conditions with our calculator.
Securely transfer your data with end-to-end encryption while complying with HIPPA regulations.
Give healthcare providers access to test results in a fraction of the time.
Receive near real-time test results with minimal packet loss to make sure that providers have the most accurate data.
IBM Aspera accelerates the process of sharing large biomedical data across any distance, while maximizing data security, reliability and protection against data loss.
Transfer, distribute and sync huge files and data sets globally.
End-to-end encryption and data integrity verification helps drive maximum security.
Build highly scalable workflows that run on premises, in the cloud, or both.
Guard against man-in-the-middle, replay and denial-of-service attacks.
The BASE team used the IBM Cloud platform, IBM Aspera on Cloud and IBM Cloud Object Storage to power the global media distribution portal and provide a centralised storage hub for LCTV’s production partners around the world.
FOX Sports used Aspera to remotely edit content from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in near-real time.
The Aspera solution enables the transfer, distribution and synchronization of files and data sets, globally, and includes tools to automate and monitor workflows – ideal capabilities for DMC’s deadline-driven TV shows.