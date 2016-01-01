Home Middleware Aspera Safely transfer your healthcare and research data
Learn how IBM Aspera provides healthcare and research organizations a reliable, HIPPA-compliant transfer solution to securely send medical data at maximum speed
HIPAA-compliant, fast and secure large file transfer

Accelerate research and improve patient care with trusted real-time transfer of large files across any distance

To accelerate research and improve patient care, your organization needs fast and secure exchange of large volumes of files, many of which contain sensitive patient information. However, traditional methods of sending files—from exam room to medical office, to research facility and everywhere in between—are slow, inefficient and present security risks with serious consequences.

IBM® Aspera® is a suite of data transfer software for moving large data sets quickly and securely, regardless of network conditions. IBM Aspera offers the server-side and client-side software that are needed to send files at maximum speed.

Benefits Keep your data protected  

Securely transfer your data with end-to-end encryption while complying with HIPPA regulations.

 Deliver sensitive data 100X faster

Give healthcare providers access to test results in a fraction of the time.

 Decrease time to diagnosis

Receive near real-time test results with minimal packet loss to make sure that providers have the most accurate data.
Features

IBM Aspera accelerates the process of sharing large biomedical data across any distance, while maximizing data security, reliability and protection against data loss.

 Big data transport and sync

Transfer, distribute and sync huge files and data sets globally.

 Secure encryption

End-to-end encryption and data integrity verification helps drive maximum security.

 Hybrid cloud workflows

Build highly scalable workflows that run on premises, in the cloud, or both.

 Data integrity verification

Guard against man-in-the-middle, replay and denial-of-service attacks.
Transfer rates are hundreds of times faster than the standard http/ftp. G2 reviewer Read the full review
You can transfer heavy amount of data globally in a secure way. G2 reviewer Read the full review
Case studies BASE Media Cloud

The BASE team used the IBM Cloud platform, IBM Aspera on Cloud and IBM Cloud Object Storage to power the global media distribution portal and provide a centralised storage hub for LCTV’s production partners around the world.

 FOX Sports

FOX Sports used Aspera to remotely edit content from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in near-real time.

 DMC

The Aspera solution enables the transfer, distribution and synchronization of files and data sets, globally, and includes tools to automate and monitor workflows – ideal capabilities for DMC’s deadline-driven TV shows.
Take the next step

With fast file transfer and streaming solutions, IBM Aspera software moves data of any size across any distance.

