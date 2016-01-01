To accelerate research and improve patient care, your organization needs fast and secure exchange of large volumes of files, many of which contain sensitive patient information. However, traditional methods of sending files—from exam room to medical office, to research facility and everywhere in between—are slow, inefficient and present security risks with serious consequences.

IBM® Aspera® is a suite of data transfer software for moving large data sets quickly and securely, regardless of network conditions. IBM Aspera offers the server-side and client-side software that are needed to send files at maximum speed.