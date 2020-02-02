IBM® Aspera® offers high-speed data transfers using your existing network to migrate large amounts of data.
to store and access your data securely¹.
migrated to the cloud using Aspera².
than TCP when migrating millions of files³.
Achieve unrivaled migration times when transferring large files and data repositories.
Eliminate manual, time-intensive physical shipment efforts and two-phased uploads.
Leverage end-to-end security, including authentication and encryption in transit and at rest.
BASE Media Cloud powers a global media distribution portal and centralized storage hub using IBM Aspera technology.
FOX Sports used Aspera to transfer terabytes of footage from Super Bowl LIV for editing and post-production.
Access the full suite of Aspera enterprise applications for transferring large data sets quickly.
Send and share big files and data sets across any distance at maximum speed.
Perform high-speed transfers of files and large data sets using desktop, mobile and web apps.
Deploy IBM Aspera client and server product bundles offered with a usage-based license model.
Get full visibility, reporting and management of the Aspera high-speed transfer environment.
Protect your organization’s network while enabling secure, high-speed transfers for client users.
¹ Across all major cloud providers and regions (link resides outside ibm.com) additional data centers and regions will be added
² ³ Based on 100 TB transferred from the US to Europe over a 10 Gbps network with .0025% packet loss