Home Middleware API Connect Support
Get the most from your IBM API Connect® investment. Stay current and supported throughout the entire API Connect lifecycle.
Request a live demo Try it free
API Connect product hybrid UI image
Software updates What’s new

Go to IBM API Connect docs. Select a version to see what’s new in the latest release.

 Product lifecycle

View API Connect GA and end of support dates. Click on ‘Product name’ links for details.

 Updates

Use IBM software subscription and support to download the latest version.
Support essentials IBM API Connect support 

Open a case, download fixes, search for tech docs, view known issues (APAR's) to help you troubleshoot, prevent and resolve issues.

 Go to IBM support Subscribe to My Notifications

Take a proactive approach to problem prevention. Subscribe to support updates, security bulletins and flashes.

 Sign up with My Notifications Connect with API Connect users 

Share best practices, post questions, get answers, attend events and connect with IBM experts and other API Connect users.

 Join the API Connect Community
Additional support options

IBM offers flexible support options that let you have the right level of support for API Connect across its entire product lifecycle. Choose the option that’s right for you.

 Learn more about support offerings Advanced support

A perfect addition to distributed software or SaaS offerings that provides prioritized case handling and reduced response time objectives on top of base S&S.

 Learn more Extended support

An ideal option when the software version you are using is nearing its end-of- support date, which gives you more time to migrate to a newer supported version.

 Learn more Sustained support

A must-have for when you are running the last supported version of software withdrawn from marketing as it provides up to five additional years of IBM Support to plan for what's next.

 Learn more
Get started with IBM API Connect

Take control of your API ecosystem while propelling your API strategy forward.

 Try it free Request a live demo