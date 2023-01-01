Positions and associations

IBM is committed to principles of business ethics and lawful conduct. It is IBM’s policy to conduct itself ethically and lawfully in all matters and to maintain IBM’s high standards of business integrity. Every IBM employee worldwide must take the annual training on IBM’s Business Conduct Guidelines (BCGs) and certify their compliance. According to the 2023 IBM Impact report, 100% of IBMers around the world completed the BCG course, currently available in 26 languages.

Employees must at all times comply with IBM’s business conduct and related guidelines. Violation of any IBM guideline is a cause for discipline, including dismissal from the company. Employees should consult their management immediately if they have any questions about whether their actions could violate an IBM guideline.

It is IBM’s practice to voluntarily and promptly disclose known violations of government procurement laws to appropriate officials of government. In the event that IBM benefited economically from such known violations, it is our practice to reimburse the government customer accordingly. IBM employees should immediately make known to appropriate levels of management, either directly or through the Open Door or Speak-Up programs, any and all allegations of violations in connection with any government contract.

The Senior Vice President and General Counsel are responsible for providing specific instructions regarding business conduct and ethics and, as appropriate, directing periodic reviews, including business conduct guideline certification programs, to help ensure compliance. Each operating unit or subsidiary is responsible for implementing such instructions, including administering certification programs.

Our commitment to ethics extends to our business partners. Any business that wants to collaborate with IBM is required to comply with IBM PartnerWorld® Code of Conduct.