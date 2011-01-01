Country and region contact information
Country
Contact information
International
+49 70 3428 72292
Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros Islands, Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ga-bon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast (Cote d’Ivoire), Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Moldova, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda
+49 70 3428 72292
Sao Tome and Principe
0800-707-4837
Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia
+49 70 3428 72292
South Africa
+27-113027248
South Sudan, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Western Sahara, Zambia, Zimbabwe
001-800-011-894
Australia
1-800-161-202
China
8009151019
Hong Kong
800-930-104
India
1-800-833-3621
Korea
0079-8862-1048
Macau
0800-104
Malaysia
1800812077
New Zealand
0800878118
Philippines
180018610016
Taiwan
0080-1863-167
Thailand
001-800-011-894
Singapore
800-8-600-066
International
+49 70 3428 72292
Albania, Andorra
+49 70 3428 72292
Armenia
1-800-426-9990
Austria
01-211457170
Azerbaijan, Belarus
+49 70 3428 72292
Belgium
02 339 35 35
Bermuda
800 426 9990
Bahrain, Bosnia, Bouvet Island, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic
+49 70 3428 72292
Denmark
45243277
Estonia, Faroe Islands
+49 70 3428 72292
Finland
09 45 96 400
France
158753250
French Guiana, French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, Germany, Georgia, Gi-braltar
+49 70 3428 72292
Greece
+302106881132
Greenland, Guadeloupe, Herzegovina, Holy See (Vatican City), Hungary, Iceland
+49 70 3428 72292
Ireland
01 815 9597
Italy
02 7031 6105
Latvia, Liechtenstein
+49 70 3428 72292
Luxembourg
298 977 5065
Macedonia, Malta, Martinique, Mayotte, Monaco, Montenegro, New Caledonia
+49 70 3428 72292
Netherlands
020 513 5155
Norway
0 66998457
Poland
+48326625031
Portugal
+351214250074
Reunion
1-800-426-9990
Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia
+49 70 3428 72292
Spain
901 200 700
St Pierre et Miquelon
+49 70 3428 72292
Sweden
08 793 5008
Switzerland
0 583330995
Turkey
+902123171020
Ukraine
+49 70 3428 72292
United Kingdom
2392282373
Wallis et Futuna
+49 70 3428 72292
Argentina
0800-666-0705
Brazil
0800 707 4837
Chile
1230-020-0500
Ecuador
1-800-000-281
Mexico
01-800-681-8110
Peru
0800-53293
Venezuela
0-800-100-4658
International
+49 70 3428 72292
Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iraq
+49 70 3428 72292
Israel
+97239165070
Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Le-banon, Oman, Palestinian, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Yemen
+49 70 3428 72292