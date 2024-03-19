The demand for managed security services is growing due to small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) looking to outsource their security operations. As a managed security service provider (MSSP) or cloud systems integrator (SI), tap into the growing market and drive revenue by building your threat detection, data security and compliance services with AI-driven IBM security software. IBM Security's program for service providers offers white-glove services and go-to-market support that accelerate your time to value, helping you quickly reduce costs, increase analyst productivity, and deliver enhanced customer experiences.
Discover how partnering with IBM helps you drive revenue and reduce operational costs.
Single dashboard created to help MSSPs easily manage multiple customers.
Large partner ecosystem of pre-built integrations and an open platform across third-party ASM, EDR, SIEM, SOAR, threat intel and clouds.
Enterprise-grade AI and automation designed to increase analyst productivity.
White-glove onboarding, development funds and learning plans that promote operational simplicity and speed.
Marketing resources and sales enablement that support the development of a robust go-to-market strategy.
Simplified terms and full control of your costs with monthly billing when building your services with IBM technology.
Cyberattacks are on the rise and the average cost of a data breach has reached an all-time high of USD 4.45 million1. With IBM Security QRadar SIEM, prioritize high-fidelity alerts in real time by correlating analytics and threat intelligence to help your clients focus on investigating and remediating the right threats. IBM Security QRadar EDR can help you remediate your clients’ known and unknown endpoint threats, such as ransomware or fileless attacks, in near real-time with intelligent automation and AI.
With IBM Security QRadar SIEM and IBM Security QRadar EDR, offer your clients:
The early decisions made when responding to a potential security incident often make the difference between a crisis and containment. With IBM Security QRadar SOAR’s AI and automation capabilities, you can make your security operations center (SOC) more efficient and enable your clients to respond with greater speed and precision to help them avoid attacks that cause major damage and losses.
With IBM Security QRadar SOAR, offer your clients:
The way that data is classified, encrypted, accessed and secured can make all the difference in protecting against potential data breaches. Help your customers discover shadow data, monitor data access and protect data in near real-time across on-premise and cloud environments with IBM Security® Guardium®. Guardium provides centralized visibility and advanced analytics which can help you to decrease the frequency of breaches for your clients.
With Guardium, offer your clients:
IBM gives partners the flexibility to meet their clients where they are–whether it’s managing their environment or helping them find the right software to tackle their unique security challenges.
IBM Security's program for service providers has a dedicated offering for partners building on AWS, designed for your SMB clients. Accelerate and simplify your onboarding process with AWS built-in integrations that ensure key data sources are automatically configured into IBM software.
IBM Security technologies are designed to work with the growing portfolio of AWS native services, which are built for scale, resilience, security and agility.
AWS and IBM work together to ensure high availability and security. Increase the value of your IBM and AWS investments through out-of-the-box integrations.
With AWS Built-In (ABI), key data sources are automatically configured into IBM software.
