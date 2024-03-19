Home Partnerplus IBM Security for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) IBM Security's program for service providers
MSSPs and cloud SIs can partner with IBM to accelerate the development and delivery of their security services
IBM Security's program for service providers

The demand for managed security services is growing due to small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) looking to outsource their security operations. As a managed security service provider (MSSP) or cloud systems integrator (SI), tap into the growing market and drive revenue by building your threat detection, data security and compliance services with AI-driven IBM security software. IBM Security's program for service providers offers white-glove services and go-to-market support that accelerate your time to value, helping you quickly reduce costs, increase analyst productivity, and deliver enhanced customer experiences.
Threat Detection and Response for MSSPs.
Benefits

Discover how partnering with IBM helps you drive revenue and reduce operational costs.

 Multi-tenancy

Single dashboard created to help MSSPs easily manage multiple customers.

 Multi-cloud availability

Large partner ecosystem of pre-built integrations and an open platform across third-party ASM, EDR, SIEM, SOAR, threat intel and clouds.

 AI-driven security technology

Enterprise-grade AI and automation designed to increase analyst productivity.

 Faster time to market

White-glove onboarding, development funds and learning plans that promote operational simplicity and speed.

 Go-to-market support

Marketing resources and sales enablement that support the development of a robust go-to-market strategy.

 Predictable costs

Simplified terms and full control of your costs with monthly billing when building your services with IBM technology.
Solutions
Outpace the adversaries

Cyberattacks are on the rise and the average cost of a data breach has reached an all-time high of USD 4.45 million1. With IBM Security QRadar SIEM, prioritize high-fidelity alerts in real time by correlating analytics and threat intelligence to help your clients focus on investigating and remediating the right threats. IBM Security QRadar EDR can help you remediate your clients’ known and unknown endpoint threats, such as ransomware or fileless attacks, in near real-time with intelligent automation and AI.

With IBM Security QRadar SIEM and IBM Security QRadar EDR, offer your clients:

  • 24/7 managed security monitoring
  • Managed detection and response (MDR)
  • Vulnerability management
Improve SOC efficiency

The early decisions made when responding to a potential security incident often make the difference between a crisis and containment. With IBM Security QRadar SOAR’s AI and automation capabilities, you can make your security operations center (SOC) more efficient and enable your clients to respond with greater speed and precision to help them avoid attacks that cause major damage and losses.

With IBM Security QRadar SOAR, offer your clients:

  • Incident response and playbook creation
  • Breach response
  • Threat intelligence
Protect client data across the hybrid cloud

The way that data is classified, encrypted, accessed and secured can make all the difference in protecting against potential data breaches. Help your customers discover shadow data, monitor data access and protect data in near real-time across on-premise and cloud environments with IBM Security® Guardium®. Guardium provides centralized visibility and advanced analytics which can help you to decrease the frequency of breaches for your clients.

With Guardium, offer your clients:

  • Data discovery & classification
  • Data protection and monitoring
  • Automated compliance
Partner with IBM

IBM gives partners the flexibility to meet their clients where they are–whether it’s managing their environment or helping them find the right software to tackle their unique security challenges.

Deliver your services on AWS

IBM Security's program for service providers has a dedicated offering for partners building on AWS, designed for your SMB clients. Accelerate and simplify your onboarding process with AWS built-in integrations that ensure key data sources are automatically configured into IBM software.

 Native cloud services

IBM Security technologies are designed to work with the growing portfolio of AWS native services, which are built for scale, resilience, security and agility.

 Combined value

AWS and IBM work together to ensure high availability and security. Increase the value of your IBM and AWS investments through out-of-the-box integrations.

 AWS Built-In

With AWS Built-In (ABI), key data sources are automatically configured into IBM software.
Partner stories ~85% reduction in response time

Doosan detects, deciphers and acts on incidents faster with QRadar SOAR.

 Read the case study 50% IT security revenue increase

Silverfern IT boosts their revenue by building a more comprehensive, centralized SOC service with QRadar SIEM.

 Read the case study 17,000 security incidents a year

IT Specialist helps a Ukrainian fuel retailer defend itself against cyberattacks with QRadar Suite.

 Read the case study
Next steps

Footnotes

1Results based on 2023 Cost of a Data Breach report