Cyberattacks are on the rise and the average cost of a data breach has reached an all-time high of USD 4.45 million1. With IBM Security QRadar SIEM, prioritize high-fidelity alerts in real time by correlating analytics and threat intelligence to help your clients focus on investigating and remediating the right threats. IBM Security QRadar EDR can help you remediate your clients’ known and unknown endpoint threats, such as ransomware or fileless attacks, in near real-time with intelligent automation and AI.

With IBM Security QRadar SIEM and IBM Security QRadar EDR, offer your clients: