IDTrust is a secure self-sovereign identity platform and a decentralised approach to identity, offering full control over personal data through a digital ID wallet. IDTrust is built on Hedera DLT, combining enterprise-grade cryptography with a clear path to post-quantum security as standards mature, providing greater trust, authenticity, and security in the digital world.It is a decentralised identity (DID) solution for AI agents, smart devices (including robots, autonomous vehicles and drones
- Industries
- Banking
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Energy and utilities
- Life sciences
- Chemicals and petroleum
- Electronics
- Insurance
- Telecommunications
- Consumer products
- Professional Services
- Machinery
- Mining and extraction
- Oil and gas
- Financial services
- Food service
- Freight and logistics
- Industrials
- Software and platform applications
- Technology (Industry)
- Transportation
- Topics
- AI and ML
- Blockchain
- Deployment types
- SaaS
- On-premises
- Languages supported
- English
- Regions and countries supported
- Africa - South Africa, Morocco, Kenya, Ghana, Ethiopia, Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Botswana, Angola, Algeria, Djibouti, Gambia, Gabon, French Southern Territories, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Liberia, Lesotho, Libya, Malawi, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Réunion, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Congo, Benin, British Indian Ocean Territory, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Eritrea, Sao Tome and Principe, Saint Helena, South Sudan, Sudan, Western Sahara
- Americas - Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia (Plurinational State of), Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, Bouvet Island, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), French Guiana, Greenland, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Saint Barth√©lemy, Saint Martin (French Part), Saint Lucia, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten (Dutch part), South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands, United States of America, Uruguay, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Asia - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China, Macao Special Administrative Region, Cyprus, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Lebanon, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, State of Palestine, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Viet Nam, Yemen
- Europe - Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Holy See, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Åland Islands
- Oceania - Australia, New Zealand, French Polynesia