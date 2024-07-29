IDTrust is a secure self-sovereign identity platform and a decentralised approach to identity, offering full control over personal data through a digital ID wallet. IDTrust is built on Hedera DLT, combining enterprise-grade cryptography with a clear path to post-quantum security as standards mature, providing greater trust, authenticity, and security in the digital world.It is a decentralised identity (DID) solution for AI agents, smart devices (including robots, autonomous vehicles and drones



Industries

Banking

Automotive

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Life sciences

Chemicals and petroleum

Electronics

Insurance

Telecommunications

Consumer products

Professional Services

Machinery

Mining and extraction

Oil and gas

Financial services

Food service

Freight and logistics

Industrials

Software and platform applications

Technology (Industry)

Transportation Topics

AI and ML

Blockchain Deployment types

SaaS

On-premises Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Africa - South Africa, Morocco, Kenya, Ghana, Ethiopia, Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Botswana, Angola, Algeria, Djibouti, Gambia, Gabon, French Southern Territories, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Liberia, Lesotho, Libya, Malawi, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Réunion, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Congo, Benin, British Indian Ocean Territory, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Eritrea, Sao Tome and Principe, Saint Helena, South Sudan, Sudan, Western Sahara

Americas - Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia (Plurinational State of), Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, Bouvet Island, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), French Guiana, Greenland, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Saint Barth√©lemy, Saint Martin (French Part), Saint Lucia, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten (Dutch part), South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands, United States of America, Uruguay, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), Saint Kitts and Nevis

Asia - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China, Macao Special Administrative Region, Cyprus, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Lebanon, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, State of Palestine, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Viet Nam, Yemen

Europe - Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Holy See, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Åland Islands

Oceania - Australia, New Zealand, French Polynesia