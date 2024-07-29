The Hashgraph Group AG

The Hashgraph Group (THG) is a leading Swiss-based Web3 and AI technology company that operates within the Hedera ecosystem.
Company Overview

We design, develop, and deploy enterprise-grade solutions on Hedera.
Simple. Secure. Sustainable.

The Hashgraph Group (THG) is a leading Swiss-based Web3 technology company that operates within the Hedera ecosystem. Our experienced Hedera-certified team enable you to build business without barriers, leveraging Hedera’s cutting-edge distributed ledger technology (DLT).

Hedera is governed by a council of the world’s leading organisations, who are setting the standard for trust, governance, and security in the Web3 economy - IBM, Google, Dell, Accenture, FedEx, and more.

Address

Zentrum Staldenbach 5, Pfäffikon SZ, Schwyz 8808, Switzerland

Website

https://www.hashgraph-group.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Solutions

IDTrust

IDTrust: A secure self-sovereign identity platform with enterprise-grade cryptography for AI agents, smart devices and humans.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.