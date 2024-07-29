The Hashgraph Group AG

We design, develop, and deploy enterprise-grade solutions on Hedera.

Simple. Secure. Sustainable.



The Hashgraph Group (THG) is a leading Swiss-based Web3 technology company that operates within the Hedera ecosystem. Our experienced Hedera-certified team enable you to build business without barriers, leveraging Hedera’s cutting-edge distributed ledger technology (DLT).



Hedera is governed by a council of the world’s leading organisations, who are setting the standard for trust, governance, and security in the Web3 economy - IBM, Google, Dell, Accenture, FedEx, and more.

Address Zentrum Staldenbach 5, Pfäffikon SZ, Schwyz 8808, Switzerland Website https://www.hashgraph-group.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)