TCS Quantum Security Services[

TCS and IBM provide an integrated Post Quantum Cryptography solution covering crypto asset discovery, CBOM generation, risk assessment, and prioritized remediation. Leveraging IBM tools (QSE, GCM, QSR) and TCS frameworks, it enables enterprises to Build Cryptographic inventory, assess quantum risk exposure, build migration roadmaps, and implement crypto agile, quantum safe architectures aligned with evolving standards.
- Industries
- Aerospace and Defense
- Healthcare
- Energy and utilities
- Life sciences
- Insurance
- Telecommunications
- Consumer products
- Media & Entertainment
- Financial services
- IT consulting
- Manufacturing
- Software and platform applications
- Technology (Industry)
- Deployment types
- On-premises
- Languages supported
- English
- Regions and countries supported
- Americas - United States of America
- Asia - India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore
- Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, Netherlands