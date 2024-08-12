TCS Quantum Security Services[

Provided by Tata Consultancy Services Limited
TCS IBM PQC solution [MR3.1]enables crypto discovery, risk assessment, and seamless migration to quantum safe cryptography at enterprise scale.
Overview

TCS and IBM provide an integrated Post Quantum Cryptography solution covering crypto asset discovery, CBOM generation, risk assessment, and prioritized remediation. Leveraging IBM tools (QSE, GCM, QSR) and TCS frameworks, it enables enterprises to Build Cryptographic inventory, assess quantum risk exposure, build migration roadmaps, and implement crypto agile, quantum safe architectures aligned with evolving standards.

  • Industries
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Life sciences
  • Insurance
  • Telecommunications
  • Consumer products
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Financial services
  • IT consulting
  • Manufacturing
  • Software and platform applications
  • Technology (Industry)
  • Topics
  • Quantum computing
  • Deployment types
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - United States of America
  • Asia - India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore
  • Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, Netherlands
Benefits Quantified risk reduction
Identify & prioritize quantum vulnerable cryptography with act
Risk based prioritization
Maintain continuous compliance with evolving PQC mandates
Future ready resilience
Enable crypto agility for seamless transition to quantum safe encryption
Key features
• Inventory discovery & CBOM: Automated crypto inventory across applications and infrastructure or system of interest
• Risk based prioritization: Enterprise risk scoring, business impact analysis, and remediation planning
• Quantum safe remediation: Migration roadmap, crypto lifecycle management, and hybrid PQC implementation

Customer stories

Title : IBM CIO Office – Quantum Safe Explorer Adoption

Automated crypto discovery across 6,000 repos, identifying vulnerabilities and improving quantum risk visibility and compliance readiness
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.