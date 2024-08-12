TCS Quantum Security Services[

TCS and IBM provide an integrated Post Quantum Cryptography solution covering crypto asset discovery, CBOM generation, risk assessment, and prioritized remediation. Leveraging IBM tools (QSE, GCM, QSR) and TCS frameworks, it enables enterprises to Build Cryptographic inventory, assess quantum risk exposure, build migration roadmaps, and implement crypto agile, quantum safe architectures aligned with evolving standards.



Industries

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Life sciences

Insurance

Telecommunications

Consumer products

Media & Entertainment

Financial services

IT consulting

Manufacturing

Software and platform applications

Technology (Industry) Topics

Quantum computing Deployment types

On-premises Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Americas - United States of America

Asia - India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore

Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, Netherlands