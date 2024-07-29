iESPRIT WebGIS SW

Provided by ESPRIT spol. s r.o.
Web GIS platform enabling spatial data integration, analysis and visualization for water management and public sector applications
Overview

iESPRIT WebGIS is an enterprise web-based GIS platform designed for public sector, water management and environmental applications. It enables integration, analysis and visualization of multi-source spatial and IoT data through interactive map portals and analytical dashboards. The platform includes advanced hydrological modelling, spatial analytics and standards-based APIs, supporting data sharing, interoperability and compliance with EU regulations in complex operational environments.

  • Industries
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Energy and utilities
  • Life sciences
  • Insurance
  • Telecommunications
  • Retail
  • Consumer products
  • Education
  • Professional Services
  • Agriculture
  • Public safety and policing
  • Mining and extraction
  • Mining and metals
  • Oil and gas
  • Federal government
  • Government
  • IT consulting
  • Public sector and NGOs
  • Public transport
  • Railway
  • Real estate agents and brokers
  • Real estate development and management
  • Software and platform applications
  • Technology (Industry)
  • Transportation
  • Topics
  • Analytics
  • Application development
  • Automation
  • Business operations
  • Cloud
  • Consulting
  • Data storage
  • Environmental issues
  • IT infrastructure
  • Services
  • Software architecture
  • Other
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Slovak
  • Czech
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - Slovakia, Czechia
Benefits Unified spatial data view
Provides a unified view of spatial, environmental and IoT data in one platform.
Faster decision-making
Enables faster decisions using interactive maps and analytical dashboards
Accessible GIS capabilities
Allows users to work with GIS data without requiring specialized tools or software
Key features
Web-based GIS portal enabling multi-layer spatial data visualization and interaction.
Integrated hydrological models supporting flood prediction and spatial analysis.
Standards-based APIs enabling interoperability with external systems and data sources.
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