iESPRIT WebGIS SW

iESPRIT WebGIS is an enterprise web-based GIS platform designed for public sector, water management and environmental applications. It enables integration, analysis and visualization of multi-source spatial and IoT data through interactive map portals and analytical dashboards. The platform includes advanced hydrological modelling, spatial analytics and standards-based APIs, supporting data sharing, interoperability and compliance with EU regulations in complex operational environments.
- Industries
- Aerospace and Defense
- Energy and utilities
- Life sciences
- Insurance
- Telecommunications
- Retail
- Consumer products
- Education
- Professional Services
- Agriculture
- Public safety and policing
- Mining and extraction
- Mining and metals
- Oil and gas
- Federal government
- Government
- IT consulting
- Public sector and NGOs
- Public transport
- Railway
- Real estate agents and brokers
- Real estate development and management
- Software and platform applications
- Technology (Industry)
- Transportation
- Topics
- Analytics
- Application development
- Automation
- Business operations
- Cloud
- Consulting
- Data storage
- Environmental issues
- IT infrastructure
- Services
- Software architecture
- Other
- Deployment types
- SaaS
- On-premises
- Languages supported
- Slovak
- Czech
- English
- Regions and countries supported
- Europe - Slovakia, Czechia