iESPRIT WebGIS SW

iESPRIT WebGIS is an enterprise web-based GIS platform designed for public sector, water management and environmental applications. It enables integration, analysis and visualization of multi-source spatial and IoT data through interactive map portals and analytical dashboards. The platform includes advanced hydrological modelling, spatial analytics and standards-based APIs, supporting data sharing, interoperability and compliance with EU regulations in complex operational environments.



Industries

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and utilities

Life sciences

Insurance

Telecommunications

Retail

Consumer products

Education

Professional Services

Agriculture

Public safety and policing

Mining and extraction

Mining and metals

Oil and gas

Federal government

Government

IT consulting

Public sector and NGOs

Public transport

Railway

Real estate agents and brokers

Real estate development and management

Software and platform applications

Technology (Industry)

Transportation Topics

Analytics

Application development

Automation

Business operations

Cloud

Consulting

Data storage

Environmental issues

IT infrastructure

Services

Software architecture

Other Deployment types

SaaS

On-premises Languages supported

Slovak

Czech

English Regions and countries supported

Europe - Slovakia, Czechia