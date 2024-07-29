Deploy autonomous systems securely with complete visibility across your network.The Xilos platform intercepts prompts for real-time analysis and AI-driven data loss prevention, intelligently routing queries while building institutional knowledge. Deploy in your VPC or on-premises for complete data sovereignty.Transform the efficiency-security trade-off into competitive advantage, turning governance from a barrier into your foundation for scalable AI innovation.
Why 40% of agentic-AI projects will be canceled by 2027 and how to build the unified tooling that moves enterprises from pilot purgatory to production