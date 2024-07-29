Provided by Mill Pond Research Inc
Meet Xilos—the governance layer that observes, secures, and orchestrates autonomous systems for complete enterprise control.
Overview

Deploy autonomous systems securely with complete visibility across your network.The Xilos platform intercepts prompts for real-time analysis and AI-driven data loss prevention, intelligently routing queries while building institutional knowledge. Deploy in your VPC or on-premises for complete data sovereignty.Transform the efficiency-security trade-off into competitive advantage, turning governance from a barrier into your foundation for scalable AI innovation.

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Energy and utilities
  • Retail
  • Consumer products
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Professional Services
  • Federal government
  • Financial services
  • Government
  • IT consulting
  • Manufacturing
  • Public sector and NGOs
  • Software and platform applications
  • Technology (Industry)
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Analytics
  • Application development
  • Automation
  • Business operations
  • Cloud
  • IT infrastructure
  • Software architecture
  • Other
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - United States of America
Benefits Eliminate Shadow AI with Complete Network Visibility
Discover every autonomous agent operating across your infrastructure to close security gaps and enforce governance policies enterprise-wide.
Optimize Performance with Intent-Based Model Routing
AI-driven routing directs queries to the most appropriate model based on semantic intent, balancing cost, speed, and accuracy.
Prevent Data Exfiltration with Real-Time AI Inspection
AI-driven analysis intercepts outbound prompts to automatically mask sensitive data and block malicious code before transmission.
Reduce AI Operating Costs Through Intelligent Caching
Semantic caching eliminates redundant API calls by serving validated responses from your secure knowledge repository.
Avoid Vendor Lock-In with Model-Agnostic Architecture
Route queries across OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, IBM watsonx, or private models seamlessly without losing institutional knowledge.
Ensure Regulatory Compliance with Comprehensive AI Audit Trails
Immutable logging of every AI interaction provides forensic visibility and satisfies audit requirements for regulated industries.
Key features
Complete observability and real-time interception of every autonomous AI agent with complete visibility into prompts, behavior, and LLM interactions.
Real-time analysis and data loss prevention with intelligent prompt inspection that automatically masks sensitive data and blocks malicious code.
Model orchestration and semantic caching that routes queries to optimal models while building institutional knowledge from validated AI interactions.

Additional Resources

The Agentic Imperative - Xilos - Whitepaper

Why 40% of agentic-AI projects will be canceled by 2027 and how to build the unified tooling that moves enterprises from pilot purgatory to production
Xilos - Data Sheet

Mill Pond Research's comprehensive AI governance platform - providing complete visibility, security, and orchestration for enterprise agentic systems.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.