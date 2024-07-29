Mill Pond Research delivers Xilos through IBM—the governance layer for agentic AI. Xilos observes, secures, and orchestrates autonomous systems while slashing operating costs through intelligent semantic caching that eliminates redundant API calls. The platform provides ironclad security with persistent institutional memory, ensuring your proprietary data builds lasting value. For highly regulated industries, Xilos hosts secure, private AI instances on-premises or in your VPC, ensuring sensitive data never leaves your control.

