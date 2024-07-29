TD Asset Care

TD Asset Care is a configurable EAM solution for managing asset lifecycles, maintenance planning, execution, and performance across industries.
Overview

TD Asset Care is a pre-packaged, ready-to-deploy Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solution designed to manage the complete lifecycle of physical assets and maintenance activities within an organization. It is primarily used in asset-intensive environments such as industry, energy, infrastructure, and the public sector, and includes extended functionality tailored to the needs of specific industries.At its core, TD Asset Care helps organizations gain full control of their assets by structuring

Benefits Full asset visibility and control
Structured asset data, traceable work orders, and performance tracking enable better decisions and continuous optimization.
More efficient and reliable maintenance
Support for both preventive and corrective maintenance improves asset reliability, reduces downtime, and extends asset lifetime.
Flexible, future-proof solution
Deployable as SaaS or on-premise, easily integrated with ERP, SCADA, and IoT systems, and configurable without compromising upgrades or quality.
Built-in quality assurance with automated testing
Automated QA ensures consistent system quality over time and reduces risk when making changes, upgrades, or evolving business processes.
Key features
Comprehensive Asset & Maintenance Management
Flexible Deployment & Enterprise Integration
High Configurability with Built-in Quality Assurance
