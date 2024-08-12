SBS Banking Platform - SAB AT

SBS Banking Platform is designed to meet the requirements of banks serving all client segments: private individuals, small businesses, companies, and large multinationals. Based on a modular concept, the solution offers broad functional coverage, encompassing Front Office, Back Office, and cross-functional management operations.



Industries

Banking

Financial services Topics

Other Deployment types

SaaS

On-premises Languages supported

English

French Regions and countries supported

Africa - Western Sahara, Tunisia, Togo, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Réunion, Nigeria, Morocco, Mayotte, Mauritius, Mali, Madagascar, Libya, Liberia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Ghana, Gambia, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Congo, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Benin, Algeria

Europe - Switzerland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Sweden, Spain, Slovenia, Slovakia, Serbia, Romania, Portugal, Poland, Norway, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Netherlands, Malta, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Latvia, Italy, Ireland, Iceland, Hungary, Greece, Germany, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark, Czechia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Austria, Albania