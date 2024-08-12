SBS Banking Platform - SAB AT

Provided by SBS
SBS Banking Platform is a next-gen digital banking solution, transforming financial institutions across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
Overview

SBS Banking Platform is designed to meet the requirements of banks serving all client segments: private individuals, small businesses, companies, and large multinationals. Based on a modular concept, the solution offers broad functional coverage, encompassing Front Office, Back Office, and cross-functional management operations.

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Financial services
  • Topics
  • Other
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • French
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Africa - Western Sahara, Tunisia, Togo, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Réunion, Nigeria, Morocco, Mayotte, Mauritius, Mali, Madagascar, Libya, Liberia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Ghana, Gambia, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Congo, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Benin, Algeria
  • Europe - Switzerland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Sweden, Spain, Slovenia, Slovakia, Serbia, Romania, Portugal, Poland, Norway, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Netherlands, Malta, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Latvia, Italy, Ireland, Iceland, Hungary, Greece, Germany, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark, Czechia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Austria, Albania
Benefits Reduce cost and boost operational efficiency
Unlock SaaS potential with a cost-efficient, cloud-native banking platform. Scale on demand, and streamline operations with centralized management and
Modern banking, processing to engagement
Empower your business with a modern, unified platform for seamless transformation across accounts, payments, lending, regulatory reporting, plus digit
Build on future-proof, open architecture
Our flexible platform streamlines integration, enhances interoperability, and smoothly connects with ecosystem partners to reduce time-to-market and d
Key features
Cloud-native, Modular, and SaaS
Open Architecture & Fast Integration
Security, Compliance & AI-driven Regulatory Reporting

Additional Resources

Transform your bank on your terms, at your speed
