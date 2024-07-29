AI-in-a-Box

AI-in-a-Box delivers AI infrastructure, solutions & ethical governance in one unified backbone of cutting-edge hardware & software
Overview

AI-in-a-Box delivers targeted, discrete, yet fully integrated solutions, enabling companies of any size to fully harness the power of AI to accelerate strategic digital initiatives — now and in the future. We optimize company operations (Finance, HR, IT, procurement, Sales) while providing industry-leading AI backed by decades of enterprise Artificial Intelligence experience.

Benefits Fixed, predictable pricing — no usage-based billing or surprise costs
Our model is intentionally transparent: no data resale and no hidden fees.
Built-in governance and ethical guardrails — responsible AI by default
Establish governed, private, ethical AI with automated tracking, bias mitigation, and risk and compliance management.
Operational Relief - save time & money
Free teams from manual work, non-value added complexity, keeping focus on the mission.
Key features
Enterprise-grade security and access controls
Simple, non-technical interfaces
Modular AI capabilities deployed in controlled environments
Transparent subscription pricing

Additional Resources

IEEE AI Ethics Certification (Lead Assessor)

As IEEE Certified Evaluators, we can certify qualified operations under the CE Mark, aligning your systems with globally recognized benchmarks.
Our Leadership & Experts

Backed by a team of industry experts, we have successfully delivered more AI and Digital Transformation efforts than any organization in the world.

Functional AI Modules

We deliver function-specific AI modules that can stand alone or connect seamlessly over time.

