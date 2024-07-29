modulAIre is led by former Fortune 100 executives and industry-recognized AI experts with decades of experience in digital transformation, AI/ML, and operational leadership. Unlike traditional consulting firms, we bring deep AI expertise and proven outcomes across sectors including healthcare, life sciences, pharma, manufacturing, and tech. Our solutions are grounded in execution, not theory.We can provide:--AI Readiness & Infrastructure Assessment--Function-specific AI modules--Full-cycle AI deployment & CE Mark certification

Address 1 River Knoll Drive, Titusville, New Jersey 08560, United States of America Telephone 201-497-4484 Website www.modulaire.ai Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider Diverse-owned businesses

Female