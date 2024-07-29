Managed Data Discovery and Classification Service

Provided by WaveStrong Inc
Data Discovery & Classification as a Service (DDCaaS) offers automated tools/platforms to find, tag, and categorize an organization's sensitive data.
Overview

Data Discovery and Classification as a Service (DDCaaS) offers automated tools and platforms to find, map, tag, and categorize an organization's sensitive data (like PII, financial, health info) across hybrid/multi-cloud environments, providing crucial visibility for security, compliance (GDPR, HIPAA), and risk management, streamlining data governance without manual efforts.

Benefits Compliance Automation
Helps meet regulations like GDPR, CCPA, PCI, HIPAA, etc. by identifying regulated data.
Enhanced Data Security
Proactively secures sensitive data, reducing breach risks and insider threats.
Improved Data Governance
Enables consistent data policies and better data management.
Efficiency and Precision
Replaces error-prone manual processes with automation, saving IT time.
Key features
Automated Scanning: Uses agents or proxies to scan data stores without moving sensitive data.
Centralized Visibility: Offers a single dashboard (pane of glass) for all data assets.
Policy Enforcement: Integrates with Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and security tools to apply granular controls.
Cloud-Native: Often built for cloud environments, supporting hybrid and multi-cloud strategies.

Customer stories

Mainframe-to-Cloud Sensitive Data Discovery for a Global Healthcare Leader

Executed sensitive data discovery across mainframe, DB2, Oracle, and cloud databases to identify PHI/PII for compliance and risk management.
AI-Powered, Automated Data Classification for a Top US Bank

Automated the discovery and classification of sensitive data across hybrid cloud databases using Guardium for continuous compliance reporting.
Centralized Data Security Posture for a National Government Agency

Provided a unified discovery and classification framework for critical databases to ensure continuous visibility into sensitive data.
