Alfresco -GenAI enabled ECM / DMS

Provided by Crest Infosolutions Sdn Bhd
Alfresco ECM / DMS platform is a modern cloud-native alternative to SharePoint, OpenText, Box and other DMS solutions.
Overview

Alfresco ECM/DMS offers modern Document Management, Enterprise Content Management and Workflow/BPM capabilities and is compatible with IBM Cloud, IBM Power 11 and Object Storage. It also offers integration with watsonx.ai for document summarization, PII detection and AI Chat capabilities etc.Alfresco Governance capabilities are compliant with DoD 8180.1 and ISO 15489 and ISO 16175 standards.It offers excellent collaboration capability via integration with M365, SharePoint and Google Docs.

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Healthcare
  • Insurance
  • Telecommunications
  • Retail
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Education
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Professional Services
  • Mining and extraction
  • Oil and gas
  • Sports
  • Federal government
  • Financial services
  • Government
  • Manufacturing
  • Public sector and NGOs
  • Public transport
  • Railway
  • Real estate agents and brokers
  • Real estate development and management
  • Software and platform applications
  • Technology (Industry)
  • Transportation
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Business operations
  • Cloud
  • Data storage
  • IT infrastructure
  • Other
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Indonesian
  • Italian
  • Chinese
  • Japanese
  • Korean
  • Thai
  • German
  • Malay
  • English
  • Vietnamese
  • Dutch
  • French
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Africa - Kenya, South Africa, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Botswana, Mauritius
  • Americas - Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Peru, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of America, Paraguay
  • Asia - Bahrain, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China, Macao Special Administrative Region, Cyprus, India, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Viet Nam
  • Europe - Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Austria
  • Oceania - Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea
Benefits Enterprise DMS
Alfresco offers Document Management, Records Management, Workflow/BPM and AI capabilities in single suite.
Compliance to Standards
Alfresco complies to industry standards like DoD 8180.1 and ISO 15489 and ISO 16175 to meet requirements of regulated and public sector organizations.
Connector Ecosystem
Alfresco offers integration with Object Storage, M365, SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, Google Drive, Box & several other business systems for federation.
Key features
a. Enterprise Document Management
b. Electronic Records Management
c. Federated Content Management
d. Workflow/ BPM/Case Management
e. AI Capabilities

Customer stories

DDMS 2.0 for Govt of Malaysia

Powered by Alfresco, DDMS 2.0 serves as a multi-tenant, centralized records management platform for over 400 a Govt Agencies of Malaysia.
Case Management platform for Trust Bank

Trust Bank Singapore’s one of the first digital bank relies on Alfresco's Case Management capabilities to automate banking processes.
Demonstrations Alfresco - GenAI Enabled Document and Records Management Platform
Demonstrated GenAI capabilities embedded in Alfresco ECM/DMS platform.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.