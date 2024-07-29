Alfresco -GenAI enabled ECM / DMS

Alfresco ECM/DMS offers modern Document Management, Enterprise Content Management and Workflow/BPM capabilities and is compatible with IBM Cloud, IBM Power 11 and Object Storage. It also offers integration with watsonx.ai for document summarization, PII detection and AI Chat capabilities etc.Alfresco Governance capabilities are compliant with DoD 8180.1 and ISO 15489 and ISO 16175 standards.It offers excellent collaboration capability via integration with M365, SharePoint and Google Docs.
- Industries
- Banking
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Insurance
- Telecommunications
- Retail
- Medical devices and supplies
- Education
- Media & Entertainment
- Professional Services
- Mining and extraction
- Oil and gas
- Sports
- Federal government
- Financial services
- Government
- Manufacturing
- Public sector and NGOs
- Public transport
- Railway
- Real estate agents and brokers
- Real estate development and management
- Software and platform applications
- Technology (Industry)
- Transportation
- Topics
- AI and ML
- Business operations
- Cloud
- Data storage
- IT infrastructure
- Other
- Deployment types
- SaaS
- On-premises
- Languages supported
- Indonesian
- Italian
- Chinese
- Japanese
- Korean
- Thai
- German
- Malay
- English
- Vietnamese
- Dutch
- French
- Regions and countries supported
- Africa - Kenya, South Africa, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Botswana, Mauritius
- Americas - Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Peru, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of America, Paraguay
- Asia - Bahrain, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China, Macao Special Administrative Region, Cyprus, India, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Viet Nam
- Europe - Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Austria
- Oceania - Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea