Crest Infosolutions Sdn Bhd, headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was incorporated on November 22, 2016. The company specializes in digital transformation, enterprise content and document management (ECM/DMS), cloud solutions, and workflow automation, leveraging open-source technology stacks such as Alfresco and MariaDB. Crest provides consulting and implementation services for public- and private-sector clients across industries including banking, finance, oil & gas, and government, with operations extending to Singapore, Indonesia, USA, Europe and other parts of the Asia Pacific.

Address A-21-11 The Vertical Tower A,, No. 8 Jalan Kerinchi,Bangsar South, Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur 59200, Malaysia Telephone +60 172453996 Website https://www.crestsolution.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider