Alight Worklife Platform

One platform to meet the challenges of benefits navigation
Overview

Connect health, wealth and leaves in one place to cut complexities and empower your workforce with Alight Worklife’s integrated and AI-powered cloud platform.

Benefits Turn data into tangible results
Optimize HR and benefits investments with ROI tracking and value dashboards that help measure and assess how your employees are using benefits program
Personalized Journeys for Employee's Wellbeing
With AI personalization, get custom content and messaging that targets the right employees at the right time to offer support on their well being.
Retain Talent
Get the data you need to improve talent retention and acquisition, and the self-service tools needed to manage budgets and automate workflows.
Key features
Automates routine HR processes and reduces administrative overhead
Frees your team to focus on strategic priorities
Gives you a personalized, omni-channel way to reach your people through their preferred method of contact
