Alight Solutions LLC

Alight Solutions is a leading cloud-based human capital and technology-enabled services provider.
Company Overview

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider for many of the world’s largest organizations and 35 million people and dependents. Through the administration of employee benefits, Alight helps clients gain a benefits advantage while building a healthy and financially secure workforce by unifying the benefits ecosystem across health, wealth, wellbeing, absence management and navigation.

Address

320 South Canal Street, 50th Floor, Suite 5000, Chicago, Illinois 60606, United States of America

Website

https://www.alight.com/

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Solutions

Alight Worklife Platform

One platform to meet the challenges of benefits navigation
