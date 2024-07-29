Alight Solutions LLC

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider for many of the world’s largest organizations and 35 million people and dependents. Through the administration of employee benefits, Alight helps clients gain a benefits advantage while building a healthy and financially secure workforce by unifying the benefits ecosystem across health, wealth, wellbeing, absence management and navigation.

Address 320 South Canal Street, 50th Floor, Suite 5000, Chicago, Illinois 60606, United States of America Website https://www.alight.com/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)