Flow Incube BI

Provided by Incube CPM
Implementation and financial management optimization with the FP&A technology leader.
Overview

Flow Incube BI is a fully managed, collaborative, and enterprise-scalable solution for budgeting, planning, analytics, profitability analysis, modeling, and reporting, deployed on AWS. These applications are powered by the highly available in-memory Planning Analytics engine, which provides on-demand analytics of complex multidimensional data in real time.

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Life sciences
  • Chemicals and petroleum
  • Electronics
  • Insurance
  • Telecommunications
  • Retail
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Consumer products
  • Education
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Professional Services
  • Healthcare providers
  • Construction and engineering
  • Agriculture
  • Hospitality
  • Machinery
  • Public safety and policing
  • Social services
  • Mining and extraction
  • Mining and metals
  • Oil and gas
  • Sports
  • Airlines
  • Federal government
  • Financial services
  • Food service
  • Freight and logistics
  • Government
  • Industrials
  • IT consulting
  • Lodging
  • Manufacturing
  • NGOs
  • Public sector and NGOs
  • Public transport
  • Railway
  • Real estate agents and brokers
  • Real estate development and management
  • Software and platform applications
  • Technology (Industry)
  • Transportation
  • Travel services
  • Topics
  • Business operations
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • Portuguese
  • Croatian
  • Hungarian
  • Italian
  • Bulgarian
  • Slovak
  • Slovenian
  • Czech
  • Danish
  • German
  • English
  • Spanish
  • Estonian
  • Norwegian
  • French
  • Polish
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Holy See, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Åland Islands
Benefits An expert team of consultants
Our consultants continuously develop their skills, earn new certifications, and expand their expertise in both: finance and IT.
Official partnerships with leading technology provider
We collaborate with world-class solution provider such as IBM ensuring that every tool we deliver meets the highest market standards.
Competitive rates
We offer access to top specialists and cutting-edge technologies while reducing operational costs - without compromising on quality or security.
Key features
Anticipate Trends - Stay ahead of the curve by identifying market trends and emerging opportunities, enabling you to make proactive decisions.
Enhance Collaboration - Foster collaboration among your teams, collaborative planning tool, breaking down silos and boosting productivity.
Workflow automation - Easily manage workflows, ensuring a smooth planning process.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.