Incube CPM

Incube delivers highest quality services in area of Corporate Performance Management and Business Process Optimisation. At Incube we strongly believe experience is the key to success in your CPM projects. Incube deliver proprietary CPM implementation methodology proven in dozens of projects in Finance, Telco, Services and Manufacturing industries. We deliver sophisticated planning and budgeting, management dashboards and KPI scorecarding solutions based on IBM Cognos technology fast, at quality and within budget across all functional areas of the Enterprise. Incube supports EU countries.

Address ul. Marynarska 15, Warszawa, Mazowieckie 02-674, Poland Telephone +48 22 3604070 Website http://www.incube.pl Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider