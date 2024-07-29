Get real-time calculations of your company’s productivity and profitabilityThe Incube PSA model will automatically provide you, on the first day of the following month, with specialist and project settlements including:1. All contract conditions, such as:– Various rates– Different billing models– Forms of cooperation2. Commission and bonus calculationsThanks to this, you can continuously monitor key information about hours worked, profits, and project performance.
- Industries
- Banking
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Healthcare
- Energy and utilities
- Life sciences
- Chemicals and petroleum
- Electronics
- Insurance
- Telecommunications
- Retail
- Medical devices and supplies
- Consumer products
- Education
- Media & Entertainment
- Professional Services
- Healthcare providers
- Construction and engineering
- Agriculture
- Hospitality
- Machinery
- Public safety and policing
- Social services
- Mining and extraction
- Mining and metals
- Oil and gas
- Sports
- Airlines
- Federal government
- Financial services
- Food service
- Freight and logistics
- Government
- Industrials
- IT consulting
- Lodging
- Manufacturing
- NGOs
- Public sector and NGOs
- Public transport
- Railway
- Real estate agents and brokers
- Real estate development and management
- Software and platform applications
- Technology (Industry)
- Transportation
- Travel services
- Topics
- Business operations
- Deployment types
- SaaS
- On-premises
- Languages supported
- Portuguese
- Croatian
- Italian
- Bulgarian
- Slovak
- Slovenian
- Czech
- Danish
- German
- English
- Spanish
- Estonian
- Norwegian
- French
- Irish
- Polish
- Regions and countries supported
- Europe - Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Holy See, Iceland, Hungary, Isle of Man, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Italy, Ireland, Lithuania, Malta, Monaco, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Åland Islands