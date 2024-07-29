Get real-time calculations of your company’s productivity and profitabilityThe Incube PSA model will automatically provide you, on the first day of the following month, with specialist and project settlements including:1. All contract conditions, such as:– Various rates– Different billing models– Forms of cooperation2. Commission and bonus calculationsThanks to this, you can continuously monitor key information about hours worked, profits, and project performance.



Industries

Banking

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Life sciences

Chemicals and petroleum

Electronics

Insurance

Telecommunications

Retail

Medical devices and supplies

Consumer products

Education

Media & Entertainment

Professional Services

Healthcare providers

Construction and engineering

Agriculture

Hospitality

Machinery

Public safety and policing

Social services

Mining and extraction

Mining and metals

Oil and gas

Sports

Airlines

Federal government

Financial services

Food service

Freight and logistics

Government

Industrials

IT consulting

Lodging

Manufacturing

NGOs

Public sector and NGOs

Public transport

Railway

Real estate agents and brokers

Real estate development and management

Software and platform applications

Technology (Industry)

Transportation

Travel services Topics

Business operations Deployment types

SaaS

On-premises Languages supported

Portuguese

Croatian

Italian

Bulgarian

Slovak

Slovenian

Czech

Danish

German

English

Spanish

Estonian

Norwegian

French

Irish

Polish Regions and countries supported

Europe - Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Holy See, Iceland, Hungary, Isle of Man, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Italy, Ireland, Lithuania, Malta, Monaco, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Åland Islands